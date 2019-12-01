Giving Tuesday efforts have raised more than $1 million since launching in Lubbock in 2015, and nonprofit advocates think that number is just a start.

Giving Tuesday comes after high-dollar shopping days Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, and encourages people to give to area charities.

The campaign is locally led by The Community Foundation of West Texas, and was brought to Lubbock by local nonprofit Alström Angels. This year, 59 nonprofits are part of the official movement.

Michelle Tosi-Stephens, vice president of The Community Foundation of West Texas, announced at a news conference last week that this year’s goal is to raise $280,000. Last year's efforts led to $271,000 in donations.

Early donations this year helped reach that $1 million mark. As of Friday, $114,905 had been donated to this year’s campaign.

“It’s exciting,” said Steve Warren, president of The Community Foundation of West Texas. “Just a few years into it, and the Lubbock area has already raised $1 million through Giving Tuesday.”

Funds raised during the annual drive help support nonprofits year-round.

Christy Reeves, executive director of Lubbock Habitat for Humanity, said all money to fund the houses the organization builds comes from the community and grants. Money raised here stays here, she said, and the more funds the group has, the more homes they can build for those in need.

“It’s wonderful to have this day designated so people think about donating to organizations, but every day of the year, we want to continue to build hope,” Reeves said. “Without continuous funding, we can’t meet our goal.”

To donate to the Giving Tuesday initiative, visit givingtuesdaylbk.org or call 762-8061. On Tuesday, customers at United Supermarkets, Amigos and Market Street locations can donate to the cause while checking out at store registers.