OPENING FRIDAY

Uncut Gems

Adam Sandler stars as Howard Ratner, a New York City jeweler who is always looking for the next big score until he gets on a relentless pursuit for the ultimate win.

R: For pervasive strong language, violence, some sexual content and brief drug use - Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16 and Premiere Cinemas

Little Women

Based on the “Little Women” book, the film adaptation shows four sisters - Saorise Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen - as they come of age in America after the Civil War.

PG: For thematic elements and brief smoking - Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16 and Premiere Cinemas

Spies in Disguise

When the world’s best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his tech officer to save the world. Will Smith, Karen Gillan and Tom Holland lend their voices for the animated comedy.

PG: For action, violence, and rude humor - Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark Tinseltown, Premiere Cinemas (Includes 3D) and Stars & Stripes Drive-In

MOVIES CONTINUING

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

J.J. Abrams returns to direct the final chapter in the Skywalker saga as the surviving Resistance members face off against the First Order once more.

PG-13: For sci-fi violence and action - Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark Tinseltown (Includes 3D, XD, and 3D XD), Movies 16 (Includes 3D, XD, and 3D XD), Premiere Cinemas (Includes 3D, D-Box, IMAX, IMAX 3D, and D-Box 3D) and Stars & Stripes Drive-In

Cats

Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Taylor Swift and Francesca Hayward star in the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s famous musical. A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life.

PG: For some rude and suggestive humor - Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16 and Premiere Cinemas

Bombshell

Based on accusations of sexual harassment by several women at Fox News, the film stars Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson, and Margot Robbie and Kayla Pospisil as they take on Fox News head Roger Ailes (John Lithgow) and the toxic atmosphere he’s accused of creating at the network.

R: For sexual material and language throughout - Cinemark Tinseltown and Premiere Cinemas

Jumanji: The Next Level

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black return to “Jumanji” in this comedy where the gang plays the game again, only to find it’s completely different than before.

PG-13: For adventure action, suggestive content and some language - Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark Tinseltown (Includes 3D), Movies 16, Premiere Cinemas (Includes D-Box) and Stars & Stripes Drive-In

ALSO SHOWING

Richard Jewell

R: For language including some sexual references, and brief bloody images - Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16 and Premiere Cinemas

Frozen 2

PG: For action/peril and some thematic elements - Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16, Premiere Cinemas and Stars & Stripes Drive-In

Knives Out

PG-13: For thematic elements including brief violence, some strong language, sexual references and drug material - Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16 and Premiere Cinemas

Black Christmas

PG-13: For violence, terror, thematic content involving sexual assault, language, sexual material and drinking - Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16 and Premiere Cinemas

Queen & Slim

R: For violence, some strong sexuality, nudity, pervasive language, and brief drug use - Cinemark Tinseltown

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

PG: For some strong thematic material, a brief fight, and some mild language - Cinemark Tinseltown, Premiere Cinemas and Stars & Stripes Drive-In

Last Christmas

PG-13: For language and sexual content - Movies 16

Playing with Fire

PG: For rude humor, some suggestive material and mild peril - Movies 16

Joker

R: For strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images - Movies 16

Ford V Ferrari

PG-13: For some language and peril - Premiere Cinemas

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

PG: For intense sequences of fantasy action/violence and brief scary images - Stars & Stripes Drive-In