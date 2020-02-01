A new Korean restaurant offers a unique dining experience and a restaurant that has had an eye on Lubbock for years is making it happen with a spring opening.

Kin Korean BBQ & Sushi Lounge

Kin Korean BBQ & Sushi Lounge had a soft opening Thursday at 6810 Milwaukee Ave.

Korean barbecue uses thinly-sliced meats and seafood that is grilled right at your table. At Kin’s, the tables have built-in grills where you cook your selections. There are sides and sushi to order, too.

Korean barbecue is all about the experience and guests are encouraged to come in groups.

Logie’s on Overton

A new bar and restaurant will open in late February, early March at the former Nick’s Sports Bar & Grill at 2323 Mac Davis Lane.

Logie’s on Overton is a new-to-Lubbock sports bar. There are three other Logie’s locations, two of which are in college towns - Norman, Oklahoma and College Station.

Jake Warren, general manager, said Logie’s has been interested in coming to Lubbock for years. The prime real estate a stones throw away from Jones AT&T Stadium, the Overton Hotel and more than 7,000 college students who live in nearby apartment complexes was ideal for Logie’s, Warren said.

Menus aren’t quite finalized for the bar and restaurant, but there will be more than 20 beers on-tap and an extensive wine selection, Warren said. Typical bar-fare will be on the food menu.

Warren said Logie’s looks forward to getting involved with game day culture and is planning events like parking lot parties for football season.

Nick’s closed at this location in November last year, but is still open at 9806 Quaker Ave.

Sarah Self-Walbrick is the business reporter at the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. Have a business tip? Contact Sarah at 766-8754 or sself-walbrick@lubbockonline.com.