As cities shut down and pollution decreases, wildlife is returning to cities and once-murky urban waterways — such as Italy’s Venice canals — are clearer for the first time in years. It’s a silver lining many people are looking to with hope amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But is climate change actually reversing?

Short answer: It’s complicated.

And it’s exactly the type of answer Austin-based Hypergiant Industries is hoping to explain, with the release of a new tool designed to illustrate just how much coronavirus shutdowns are mitigating some of the harmful effects of climate change.

“We keep seeing stories about how things are getting massively better as one of the silver linings of (COVID-19), and there’s definitely impact, and things affected by climate change, like cleaner air” in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., are evident, Hypergiant CEO Ben Lamm said. “These things are great, but we’re only making a small dent.“

Hypergiant Industries focuses on solving problems, including those related to climate change, using artificial intelligence and emerging technology. The company has offices in Austin, Dallas and Houston, and most of its 195 employees work in the state. Hypergiant also has offices in Washington, D.C., and Seattle.

Its new tool, After COVID-19 Emissions Simulator, or ACES, is a computer simulation designed to give users a better idea about just how much temporary emissions reductions affect climate. The tool pulls from sources including the Environmental Information Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency to create models that highlight to what extent different efforts could help curb climate change.

The company has a number of divisions that work on a range of technologies used in space science and exploration, satellite communications, aviation, defense, health care, transportation and municipal infrastructure, as well as the food and beverage industry.

ACES is designed to demonstrate the short-term emissions reductions and long-term effect of making permanent some of the measures being deployed to address COVID-19 in order to address the climate crisis. It also looks beyond the pandemic to show the results expected from sustained emissions reductions.

“People are looking to silver linings and are starting to be very open to having these conversations (around climate change), but this is also slightly misleading.” Lamm said. “What we're trying to do is educate them, and then also inspire them to see they can have an impact on projected cumulative emissions.”

The tool walks users through different illustrations that show what impact a specific effort may have. The simulation gives users plug-and-play tools that let people experiment with a number of different inputs such as reduced air travel, diet changes, and government efforts.

The short pause and mitigation efforts brought about by the coronavirus shutdowns do help, reducing green house gas emissions by about 6% to 7%, but not as much as more long-term solutions such as eating less meat, increasing use of electric vehicles and other mitigation tools.

“It shows that the impact it would have if we take what we learned from our time with Covid, how we can travel in new ways and work in new ways, and make a sustained effort,” said Noam Bar Zemer, climate adviser for Hypergiant. “It shows it would get us a fair way to our first goal under the Paris agreement.”

The tool also lets users put in more ambitious goals and efforts, all within the bounds of what is possible with the technology we have today. The company plans to continue building on the tool, and adding new data inputs including technology and behavioral changes.

Lamm said the tool is designed to be easy for users of any knowledge or age level, to reduce any barriers and to make it easy for people to learn the exact steps they can take to contribute.

“We made it where people don't have to understand all the math, they can just learn a little bit and use the tool,” Lamm said. “Our goal is to help educators to understand what are the impact that we can have for climate change in the future.”

Despite the relatively limited long-term impacts, Lamm said the attention brought to climate change has been good. The startup is hoping to take advantage of the excitement to show people the science behind other efforts they could take in the long term, even past the pandemic, to reduce emissions.

“I think Covid is teaching the world that a lot of big societal changes are needed,” Lamm said. “We just want to take that spark in us to change hearts and minds for the long term.”