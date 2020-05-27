Efforts are underway to thaw the Texas economy from its coronavirus-induced deep freeze, but new economic data for retailers, restaurants and other service-sector businesses in the state indicate the task won’t be easy.

The state revenue index, a key measure of the Texas service sector devised by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, came in at negative 28.1 this month, pointing to continued steep contraction despite recent moves to allow businesses to start reopening.

The figure for May represents significant improvement from March and April — when the index registered negative 66.6 and negative 65.3, respectively — but it’s still a steeper decline than any pre-pandemic month on record since collection of the data began in 2007.

The Dallas Fed compiles the index through anonymous monthly surveys of business executives in the service sector. Positive numbers indicate expansion, while negative numbers indicate contraction.

"I am not convinced that we have really turned the corner on this downturn," one insurance industry executive who responded to the May survey told the Dallas Fed.

"I remain hopeful, and our business is mostly stable, but travel, hospitality and restaurants are going to have a long road to recovery," the executive said. "And social distancing is killing everybody, including churches and special events."

Consumer demand for all manner of goods and services dried up beginning in March, as fears of catching or spreading the virus prompted people to hunker down amid stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions. Hundreds of thousands of workers in Texas and elsewhere have lost their jobs because businesses closed temporarily or severely cut back operations.

The unemployment rate in the Austin area soared to 12.2% in April, after beginning the year at 2.8% and averaging about 2.7% through all of 2019.

Workers in the service sector suffered the brunt of the job losses. About 59,000 jobs were eliminated in the local leisure and hospitality industry during the one-month period from March to April, according to the Texas Workforce Commission, while about 14,000 Austin-area jobs were shed over that period in the economic segment that includes retail trade.

Coronavirus-related restrictions have been easing since early May, however, with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott allowing an increasing number of businesses to reopen, albeit at reduced capacities for many.

Some respondents to the Dallas Fed’s latest survey indicated the state’s economy might be starting to show a pulse as a result of the efforts.

"We were able to bring back a number of our staff, and our sales have improved," said an executive in the food-service industry, whose business reopened when Abbott allowed restaurants to do so May 1 at 25% capacity.

But "we are still holding off on (big expenses) that had been planned (because) even with improvements, we are still losing money," the executive said.

Many businesses in the service sector appear to be in similar situations. Dallas Fed economist Christopher Slijk said his agency’s May report reflects improvement from the "free-fall decline" in activity in the the state’s service industries during March and April, even as the overall contraction is continuing.

"The rate of deterioration slowed significantly in May," Slijk said in a written statement. The latest survey suggest "a further contraction but at a much reduced pace compared to April."

The results are about in line with a report on the state’s manufacturing sector for May that was released by the Dallas Fed earlier this week. That report indicates manufacturing activity in the state improved from March and April but still is extremely low by pre-pandemic standards.