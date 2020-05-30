Lubbock area residents will be able to get their favorite Braum’s ice cream, burgers and grocery items starting Tuesday.

The first Lubbock store located at 7910 Milwaukee Ave. will open its doors at 6 a.m. Tuesday, with two more stores to open in the near future in the Lubbock area, according to a news release from Braum’s

The new location on Milwaukee Avenue features a sleek and modern design with nearly 6,000 square feet inside with seating for about 80 guests, and double drive-through windows.

"We are excited to be in Lubbock finally and cannot wait to be up and running," said Drew Braum, President, and CEO of the Tuttle, Oklahoma-based company.

The dates for the ribbon cutting and Grand Opening Celebration Week will be released soon, but are on hold for now to observe social distancing at the stores.

A second Braum’s location will open nearby in Wolfforth in June, followed by the third location at 8217 University Ave. in Lubbock in July.

The newest location brings the total of Braum’s stores in operation to 283. All stores are located in a five-state area: Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas.

Braum’s features an old-fashioned ice cream fountain along with a grill area for breakfast, lunch and dinner. This new store also has a large Fresh Market area with more than 100 fresh meats, fruits, vegetables, and fresh-from-the-farm dairy products.

Previously, the closest Braum's to Lubbock was in Canyon