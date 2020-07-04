A-J Media

J Ferg Pros, a leader in building solutions for residential and commercial applications, recently announced it has opened a Germinator Mobile Sanitizing and Disinfecting franchise in Lubbock County.

J. R. Ferguson, CEO of J Ferg Pros, will spearhead operations, which will offer door-to-door sanitizing and disinfecting services for commercial and residential properties. J Ferg Pros is simultaneously opening a Germinator franchise in Amarillo.

"Increased sanitizing and disinfecting have become top-of-mind as we navigate our new normal amidst the pandemic," said Ferguson. "People are our priority, and embarking on this franchise opportunity with Germinator will allow us to help reduce the spread of germs, harmful bacteria and viruses - creating safe and hygienic environments for residents and business owners. Our goal is to bring a sense of safety and security to the community and restore confidence in business owners, employees and families."

Germinator touts itself as providing a 100% safe and non-toxic sanitizing and disinfecting process, utilizing breakthrough technology scientifically proven to help reduce the spread of harmful bacteria and viruses similar to the novel coronavirus, according to a news release from the company.

"We are looking forward to working with J Ferg Pros to deliver the highest level of sanitizing and disinfecting services to residents and business owners in Texas," said Jeff Gill, CEO of Germinator. "Germinator offers an important service that can safely help reduce the spread of germs and bacteria, which is of vital importance as we navigate the pandemic."

Germinator utilizes a two-step process to sanitize and disinfect surfaces as well as provide long-lasting protection against odor-causing bacteria, bacteria which cause stains and discoloration and fungi such as mold and mildew, and algae.

The first step - Genesis - harnesses the power of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) to destroy bacteria, mold, mildew, viruses and odors caused by bacteria. HOCI is a non-toxic, near-neutral pH, hospital-grade sanitizer and disinfectant.

The second step applies the Germinator's Shield - an invisible microbial coating that protects surfaces for an extended period of time against the growth of mold, mildew and odor-causing bacteria. Both products are EPA registered and safe for humans, pets and the environment. The company’s highly trained disinfection specialists employ best practices using electrostatic sprayers and wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as appropriate.

Germinator was founded by Jeff Gill in 2015, with the vision of providing a safe, effective and non-toxic method of proper sanitizing and disinfecting for businesses and households. Since February, the company has expanded to include 15 franchise locations across the country, with new locations in the pipeline.

With Germinator, society can now be proactive instead of reactive. Lubbock County businesses and residents can learn more by visiting www.germinatorlubbock.com or calling (806) 771-4856 to schedule service.