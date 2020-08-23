Most of the state experienced triple-digit temperatures along with little to no precipitation. Most areas that did receive precipitation, reported from trace amounts up to 2.0 inches of rain. Very isolated areas of North East Texas received from 3.0 to 10.0 inches of rain. There were 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork.

• Row crops: Corn harvest continued to progress in areas of the Blacklands, South East Texas, the Edwards Plateau, South Central Texas and the Upper Coast. Hail damaged corn and cotton in areas of the Northern High Plains. Peanuts continued to improve in areas of the Southern High Plains and South Texas. Sorghum harvest continued in areas of the Edwards Plateau, the Blacklands and South Texas. Meanwhile, sorghum fields in the Cross Timbers were damaged by feral hogs. Rice harvest continued in the Upper Coast. Hail, high winds, and extreme heat have taken a major toll on dryland cotton in areas of the High and Low Plains as well as South East Texas. Cotton harvest had begun in the Coastal Bend and the Upper Coast and would begin soon in South Central Texas. In areas of the Lower Valley, many producers opted for crop insurance payments over harvesting after assessing damage from hurricane Hanna.

• Fruit, vegetable and specialty crops: Pecan orchards in the Trans-Pecos neared harvest. Meanwhile, orchards in the Edwards Plateau and South Central Texas struggled with dry conditions. Citrus groves in the Lower Valley experienced hurricane-related crop losses of up to 50 percent. Meanwhile, melon production continued in areas of South Texas.

• Livestock, range and pasture: Supplemental feeding continued in the Cross Timbers, the Edwards Plateau, and South Texas due to dry conditions. Feral hogs continued to be a problem for areas of East Texas and the Cross Timbers. Pasture and range condition were mostly rated fair to poor.

– Texas Department of Agriculture