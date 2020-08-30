Since I write Savvy Shopper articles, I sometimes get asked about preparing for trips to the store. Behind most of the questions is the assumption that a shopping list should be based on meal planning. Put another way, many think that you should decide what you will eat over a period of time, compile a list of the ingredients, and shop from this list.

Although this idea is widespread, I actually think that anyone who takes this approach should seriously consider another way. Instead, I suggest keeping a steady amount of food based on how much you use and how often you shop. When there is a great price or your supply gets low, buy more. From there, base your meals on what is in the pantry. That’s it. Although some might question whether there is any difference in results, there are a major reasons why maintaining a stockpile is vastly superior to shopping based on a menu. Here are a few:

• Simplicity: Creating a checklist based on upcoming meals requires looking up specials, matching recipes, and compiling a list. To my way of thinking, this is way too complicated. As a parallel, consider gasoline. Where it’s only common sense to fill up when the fuel gauge or gas price is low, using the logic of menu planning would require estimating the number of miles you will drive and buying the number of gallons needed to cover that distance. Obviously, no one does it this way. By the same token, if no one uses this approach for fuel, why should anyone use it for groceries?

Taking this point a step further, think of the pantry like a car’s gas tank. To get the best prices and minimize the number of trips, keep a minimum amount of fuel/food in the tank/pantry. When an item runs low or the price is good, add it to your shopping list and buy it. What could be simpler?

• Trips: The simpler the method, the fewer the mistakes. With a meal-based approach, the chance of error and having to go back to the store is a virtual certainty. More trips means more cost and more time.

• Time: A menu-based method requires reviewing circulars, recipes, and checking what you have on hand. Factoring in the inherent back and forth involved with matching ingredients to specials, this can’t help but be time consuming. By comparison, stockpile shopping enables you to bypass the recipe matchups entirely and save a lot of time and effort.

• Cost: In theory, planning upcoming dinners around available deals saves money. The reality is there are weeks when good deals are scarce. In addition, even when specials exist, they may not be for the desired products. On top of that, what are the odds that all the necessary ingredients will be on sale at the same time? In any of these cases, a buyer is left wanting. By contrast, keeping a supply of the items you regularly use enables you to have them when needed. At the same time, this flexibility gives you the best chance of getting the best possible price.

• Quality: On a week when desirable products are not on sale, a meal-based shopper might be tempted to make do and buy lower priced and less desirable offerings. Where’s the value? Keep in mind that the alternative makes such compromises completely unnecessary.

• Flexibility: A flawed assumption with arranging shopping around a menu is that it presumes that the planned meals will be desirable at some point between trips to the store. What if your family ends up in the mood for something else? Whether you only eat what is available or accommodate your loved ones and incur greater costs, you will end up on a short end. What kind of deal is that? By keeping a supply of commonly used ingredients, you can stay adaptable and lower your costs.

In my situation, I have always maintained a stockpile. In terms of time, convenience, and costs, it has worked out extremely well. If you have based your shopping on menu planning, I hope the above points and my own experience might convince you to take a second look at how you plan your shopping. You will be glad you did!

If you have questions or ideas on shopping lists or any other subject, please visit and "Like" our Facebook site (Click www.facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper or log on to Facebook and enter "Lubbock Savvy Shopper" in the search tool) or write us at SavvyShopperLubbock@gmail.com.

Also, to stay abreast of developments, follow us on Twitter to get updates: https://twitter.com/LbbSavvyShopper. By giving us your thoughts, you put the "U" in our community and make us complete. Don’t miss out!

SEAN FIELDS is the A-J’s Savvy Shopper. Read his columns Sundays and Wednesdays. Email him at SavvyShopperLubbock@gmail.com, like his Facebook page at Facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper, or see previous columns and deals at lubbockonline.com/savvy-shopper.