Some might swoon and some might cringe at the mere mention of “romantic comedy.” But not all stories of lonely hearts finding love are evil or star Katherine Heigl. The genre has evolved - a lot. When done well, rom-coms are enduring. Think “When Harry Met Sally,” “Pillow Talk,” “Sleepless in Seattle,” or last summer’s “Crazy Rich Asians,” which shattered barriers with a diverse cast and funny, appealing characters. Ditto for “The Big Sick” two years ago. Like those films, “Isn’t It Romantic” flips the genre on its head, with Rebel Wilson, a fearless and gifted physical comedienne, in the lead.



A scene-stealer no more, Wilson (“Bridesmaids,” “Pitch Perfect”) plays Natalie, a woman who hit her head and wakes up in the middle of a cheesy rom-com. Not afraid to use her full-figured body, there’s neither a pratfall nor inappropriate quip Wilson won’t go for. If you’re a fan (I am), then you’ll dig this rom-com spoof shepherded by director Todd Strauss-Schulson, who executes the script’s high-concept premise as if a “Saturday Night Live” skit got to spread its wings. And, at only 88 minutes, it never wears out its welcome.



That script (by Erin Cardillo, Dana Fox and Katie Silberman) takes aim at every rom-com staple, complete with terrible pop songs, clumsy heroine, gay best friend, big dance numbers, huge walk-in closets and a rain-soaked first kiss. There’s also nods to “Notting Hill,” “13 Going on 30” and “Sweet Home Alabama,” among others. The film opens to the sounds of Roy Orbison, as the camera settles in on a chubby young Natalie watching “Pretty Woman,” her favorite, on TV. This despite Mom reminding her, “We’re no Julia Roberts … they don’t make movies about girls like us.” And so, that negativity plants the seed for Natalie’s adversity toward happy endings.



Flash forward 25 years and the self-fulfilling prophecy is in full effect. Natalie is a New York City architect, still mistaken for the put-upon office go-for. She is not confident or assertive, despite being loaded with talent. She’s also blind to the love right under her nose. The palette in these early scenes is gray and grainy. After she’s smacked on the head, the movie shifts into an alternate universe straight out of a glossy Nancy Meyers joint. Vivid shades of yellow, fuschia, pink and orange fill the screen. Everything has changed to rom-com vibrancy. Storefronts are upscale cupcake shops and florists instead of falafel carts and dollar stores. Her rude neighbor is now her gay BFF (Brandon Scott Jones). The drab office full of worker drones is now populated by fab millennials. Her real-life best pal (Betty Gilpin) is suddenly her mortal enemy. Natalie herself is well-coiffed with fake eyelashes, a blonde updo, and a gorgeous and rich suitor (Liam Hemsworth). Even Natalie’s pal “friend zone” Josh (Adam Devine) nabs a hot “yoga ambassador” (Priyanka Chopra) after the two meet-cute in the park. New York no longer smells like crap; more “like lavender,” Natalie says.



What ensues is Natalie’s journey to find not romantic love, but self-love. And the trip to the inevitable happily ever after - including flying off on a helicopter to the Hamptons, ala “Fifty Shades of Grey” - is loaded with laughs, sight gags and gorgeous designer duds. You’re left with a renewed belief in romantic comedies, even if it inexplicably omitted a clothes-shopping montage I didn’t know I wanted. But the big finish - set to Madonna’s “Express Yourself” - is a worthy substitute.



“Isn’t It Romantic”

Cast: Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine, Priyanka Chopra.

(PG-13 for language, some sexual material, and a brief drug reference.)

Grade: B+