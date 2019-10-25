The year’s spookiest holiday is here. As little goblins, ghosts and witches prepare to score buckets of candy and some adults finalize costumes for their annual Halloween parties, there might be no better way to get into the spirit of the holiday than by listening to some scary stories. From the spine-tingling to the unexplained, here are a few Halloween podcasts to listen to.

Snap Judgement Presents: Spooked

Using different people’s personal experiences, this podcast series features true-life supernatural stories. Each story is told firsthand by the people who experienced something strange. From haunted places to dead loved ones coming back to life, each episode is about 30 minutes long and is produced by WNYC Studios. Recent episodes include "Iconic," "Santi" and "Portal - Snap Bonus."

Find it: https://www.npr.org/podcasts/549547848/snap-judgment-presents-spooked

Haunted Places

Taking listeners to the creepiest and spookiest places on the planet, host Greg Polcyn gives insight to the most famous haunted locations. Every Thursday, with a blend of history and legend, Polcyn takes listeners on an audio tour of the real backstories of paranormal activities. Recent episodes include "Franklin Castle," "Urban Legend: The Hook" and "Urban Legend: The Hanging Man on Halloween."

Find it: https://www.parcast.com/haunted

Spookeasy Podcast

Presented by PixelatedGeek.com, which covers the latest news on comic books, novels, technology, video games, computer games, internet humor and other geeky things, host Leland and a cast of rotating friends discuss the Halloween holiday. From horror to dark humor to the macabre, Spookeasy tackle the best Halloween movies, candy and characters. Recent episodes include "Halloween Candy!," "Top Halloween Movies" and "Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights 2019."

Find it: https://pixelatedgeek.com/category/podcasts/spookeasy-podcast/

Pretty Scary

If you want a more light-hearted look at scary things, comedians Adam Tod Brown, Caitlin Cutt and Kari Martin features stories about true crime, ghosts, aliens and mysterious phenomena. Each month the trio give listeners a humorous look at the truly weird experiences from around the world. Recent episodes include "The 5 Most Memorable Murders of 2019," "How Leaving A Cult Used To Work" and "The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story."

Find it: https://unpops.com/pretty-scary-podcast