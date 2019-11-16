For A-J Media

Texas Tech University’s School of Theatre & Dance will present “The Father: A Tragic Farce” by Florian Zeller, Sunday and Nov. 21–24, in The CH Foundation The Legacy of Christine DeVitt Black Box Theatre in the Maedgen Theatre building, 2812 18th St.

The production is translated by Christopher Hampton, and directed by MFA student Dayday Robinson.

Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday–Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

An elderly man with dementia, Andre (portrayed by Justin McKean), has been living in the same flat for more than 30 years. Accustomed to taking care of himself, he is thrown into chaos when his family and friends tell him how to live his life.

“The Father” is a heartfelt tragicomedy about a family coping with the effects of physical and mental loss, exposing the cost of what it means for one man to maintain his independence.

Also featured in the cast are Lydia McBee Reed as Anne; Steven Weatherbee as Pierre; and Kaylee Underwood as Laura.

“Directing the English translation of Florian Zeller’s The Father has been an absolute joy,” said Robinson. “I’ve learned more about dementia in the past few months than I have in my thirteen years working in disability studies. I’m excited for people to see the production; there will be someone in the audience who needs to witness this play. I hope we, the entire production team, are able to do justice to this beautiful story.”

Scene design for this production is by Kelly Murphey; costume design is by Kelsey Blotter; lighting design by Rafael Aviles; sound design is by Abraham Millan; vocal coach is April Langehennig; and dramaturg is Dorothy Chansky.

Tickets for “The Father: A Tragic Farce” are $15 for individuals and $5 for students with a valid student ID. A limited number of free student rush tickets are available for Texas Tech Students.

For more information, call (806) 742-3603 or visit theatre.ttu.edu.