Austin360 On The Record is a weekly roundup of new, recent and upcoming releases by local and Austin-associated recording artists.

RECENTLY RELEASED

Greezy Wheels, “Ain’t Quite Like That” (Mahatma). Austin mainstays since the 1970s, when they were the de facto house band at Armadillo World Headquarters, Greezy Wheels took the 1980s-90s off before returning with another half-dozen albums in the 21st century. They’re billing “Ain’t Quite Like That” as their last of new original material, a bittersweet resolution that seems reflected in songs such as “Sadly” and the title track. The family ties of songwriter-guitarist Cleve Hattersley, violinist Sweet Mary Hattersley and singer Lissa Hattersley remain central to the Greezy aesthetic, though the modern iteration is interwoven with members of Edie Brickell’s New Bohemians (John Bush, Brad Houser, Matt Hubbard) plus singer-songwriter Penny Jo Pullus. “Ain’t Quite Like That” feels of its own particular time and place, drawing upon the band’s cosmic-hippie roots yet blending in jazz, reggae and other worldly elements that broaden the horizons. Cleve Hattersley performs Dec. 21 at the Continental Club with Kinky Friedman. Here’s the track “What Do I Know?”:

Jolie & the Jackalopes, “First Time Again!” (Sunbird). On her first album of original material, Jolie Goodnight Gracey — whose parents, Kimmie Rhodes and the late Joe Gracey, cast long shadows in Austin music lore — shines as a personable singer with a sharply focused batch of classic country-roots-rockabilly material. Brother Gabriel Rhodes produced and played guitar and piano on these 11 tracks featuring core Jackalopes Jorge Harada on guitar, Dylan Cavalier on bass and Paul Vezelis on drums. Other prominent local contributors include steel guitarist Jeff Plankenhorn, pianist Floyd Domino, saxophonist John Mills and percussionist Sam Rich. Playing Dec. 20-21 at Little Longhorn Saloon. Here’s the leadoff track, “She’s Too High”:

Vapor Caves, “Feel Yourself.” The latest from our current Austin360 Artist of the Month “intersperses upbeat dance numbers like ‘Hurry Up and Wait’ and ‘Endless Summer’ with humorous skits,” writes Statesman/Austin360 writer Deborah Sengupta Stith, who notes that Yadira Brown and Andrew Thaggard “built the boogie-funk project around slinky club grooves that drip with honeyed soul.” Playing Jan. 3 for Free Week at Empire. Here’s a live recording of the track “Hurry Up and Wait” from the Statesman/Austin360 studios earlier this month:

Andrew Duplantis, “Ghost Stories” (East Liberty). An ace bassist with an impressive resume including tenures with Bob Mould, Jon Dee Graham, Alejandro Escovedo and Son Volt over the past three decades, Duplantis steps out with a solo debut that proves he’s equally worthy as a front-and-center artist. The sound of “Ghost Stories” isn’t far from that of the acts he’s played with, balancing elements of indie rock, power-pop and Americana. But the songs are surprisingly strong: Memorable melodies abound, and Duplantis, long a solid supporting vocalist, is quite compelling as a lead singer. Austin drummer Stephen Belans produced and played drums on this 11-song set that includes contributions from bassist/backing vocalist Cornbread plus guitarists Brad Rice, Gabriel Rhodes and Fred Ramirez. Here’s a lyric video for the track “Walk Alone”:

