Theater & dance

“Dashing Through the Snow.” Set in the Texas town of Tinsel, which celebrates Christmas 365 days a year, the Georgetown Palace Playhouse production takes place four days before Christmas, when a parade of eccentric guests arrive at the Snowflake Inn and deck the halls with holiday hilarity. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $24-$34. 216 W. Eighth St., Georgetown. 512-869-7469, georgetownpalace.com/shows/dashing-through-the-snow.

Nightlife

The Sixth Annual Do512 Holiday Luau. Ditch the ugly holiday sweaters for Hawaiian attire for Do512’s tropical-themed celebration in between Christmas and New Years. This year’s holiday luau will feature great music, leis for days, tiny umbrellas, drink specials and more. Expect performances from Glaze, Con Man and Total Request Crew. 8 p.m. doors Saturday. Free. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth St. do512.com/do512holidayluau

Music

“Lush Life” with the Austin Symphony Orchestra. Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn collaborated on beloved jazz standards, including “Take the A Train,” “Satin Doll” and the legendary Ellington and Strayhorn adaptation of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite.” This orchestra-centered concert features both Ellington hits and the elegant and sophisticated music of Strayhorn that will be sung by tenor Bernard Holcomb. 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $30-$55. Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Road. austinsymphony.org/events/lush-life

A Celebration of Music by David Bowie. Local musicians who share a mutual appreciation for the legendary David Bowie will take the Barracuda stage. Hear material from his early career through his last album, as well as a full set of “Labyrinth” songs. Bands including Moving Panoramas and Technicolor Hearts will pay tribute by performing their own interpretations of their favorite songs. 8 p.m. doors Saturday. $10. Barracuda Austin, 611 E. Seventh Street. barracudaaustin.com/

Comedy

“The Hallmark Holiday Musical” at Hideout Theatre. Nothing says the holidays are here quite like holiday romantic comedies. You can find them on the Hallmark Channel, to name just one avenue, and they’re all filled to the brim with holiday cheer, silly misunderstandings and love-struck couples. They’re just missing one thing — songs. “The Hallmark Holiday Musical” is a completely improvised romantic adventure set in the most wonderful time of the year. 8 p.m. Saturday. $15. 617 Congress Ave. hideouttheatre.com

Film

“2001: A Space Odyssey” 70mm Restoration. It’s “2001” as you’ve never seen it before. This 70mm print was struck from new printing elements made from the original camera negative, and the Alamo Drafthouse doesn’t think it’s too hyperbolic to say that you should be prepared for what you’ll watch on the big screen. At the time the sci-fi epic was released, in 1968, director Stanley Kubrick tested the limits of special effects in cinema. 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday. $16.50. Alamo Ritz, 320 E. Sixth St. drafthouse.com.