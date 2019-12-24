Here’s what’s happening in the Live Music Capital of the World this week.

OUR TOP PICKS

Friday: I (Heart) K-Pop 6th Anniversary at Elysium. Local DJ and promotion crew DemographicsEnt describe themselves as “all things Hallyu,” a Chinese term that means “Korean wave.” Korean music, fashion and culture have been a dominant force in Asian countries for years, and more recently, the K-pop craze has swept the U.S. Since 2013, DemographicsEnt has been drawing diverse crowds to downtown clubs with their monthly K-pop love fests. K-pop hits have signature dances, and the DJ team screens videos and opens the stage to fans who want to show off their choreography to the hottest new bops. Ages 18 and older. $5 in advance, $10 day of show. 10 p.m. 705 Red River St. elysiumonline.net. — D.S.S.

Saturday: Western Youth, Greyhounds at Continental Club. The best little nightclub in the world rocks out on the last Saturday of the decade with two acts that have left a solid mark on the 2010s, even as they’re gathering speed for 2020 and beyond. Western Youth got a major grant from Black Fret earlier this month and are poised to follow up their impressive 2018 full-length debut with new work. Greyhounds leaders Andrew Trube and Anthony Ferrell often work out new material with more informal Wednesday gigs down the street at C-Boy’s when they’re not taking the band on the road, but here’s a fine opportunity to catch the full Greyhounds experience in their hometown. $17. 10 p.m. Come early for a free 3:30 p.m. set from old-school Austin guitarist John X Reed’s top-rate honky-tonk band, with the great Denny Freeman on pedal steel. 1315 S. Congress Ave. continentalclub.com. — P.B.

Monday: Chris Gage at Donn’s Depot. Celebrate the night before New Year’s Eve at our Austin360 Residency of the Month. Donn’s has been drawing big crowds in December with its impressive holiday decorations. Catch one last Monday night this holiday season with piano maestro Gage and his guess-who’s-next roll call of special guests. Free. 9:30 p.m. 1600 W. Fifth St. facebook.com/donnsdepot. (Bonus points: Catch Gage earlier in the evening at El Mercado Backstage, where he’ll join wife Christine Albert’s weekly Mystery Monday show.) — P.B.

Monday: LNS Crew with Kydd Jones, the Teeta, Deezie Brown at the Mohawk. Austin rap standout Kydd Jones of LNS Crew hosts 2020 Vision, a forward-looking rap showcase featuring a triple bill of ATX heavy hitters. Jones leads a roster that includes pretty boy trap artist the Teeta and Deezie Brown, with a cast of special guests likely to pop in. The event also is a canned food drive, raising money for the Central Texas Food Bank. $10 or $5 with canned food donation. 912 Red River St. mohawkaustin.com. — D.S.S.

Thursday: Free Week kickoff. In past years, Free Week, the local music mini-fest focused on filling the clubs during one of the slowest times of the year, stretched well into the second week of January. This year, the Red River Cultural District has condensed the once sprawling event into a talent-packed four-day weekend. The kickoff events feature soulful rock from Kalu and the Electric Joint and Latin party music from Superfónicos outside at Mohawk, while progressive power-pop outfit Belcurve holds down the indoor stage. Over at Empire, Trouble in the Streets takes top billing at the ElectrOrganics showcase outside, while Jaymoneykream and Yung Bambi wreck shop inside. Barracuda’s two-stage bash features expressive singer-songwriter Christelle Bofale and rockers Annabelle Chairlegs and A Sinclair. Swimming with Bears is at Stubb’s. Growl and Sun June are at Cheer Up Charlies. Crystal Voyager presents Eclectic Electro at Swan Dive. Free. Check facebook.com/redriverculturaldistrict for detailed schedule information. — D.S.S.

ALSO PLAYING

Friday-Saturday

The Jungle Show with Billy Gibbons & Mike Flanigin at Antone’s (sold out)

Friday

David Jimenez, Greyhounds, Blues Specialists at Continental Club

Girl Pilot with Sahara Smith at ABGB

Brian Scartocci, Roger Wallace, Missy Beth & the Morning Afters at White Horse

Ward Davis, Josh Morningstar at Stubb’s indoor

Sweet Teeth, Youth Hospice at Mohawk indoor

Gary P. Nunn at Broken Spoke

Tomas Ramirez at Elephant Room

Hector Ward & the Big Time, Honey Tap, Extreme Heat at One-2-One Bar

Ricky Stein, Denny Freeman at Saxon Pub

Lost Counts, Emily Gimble at Continental Gallery

Sam & Friends, Emily Cross, Jesse Woods at Radio

Andrew Venson at Geraldine’s

Colin Clark at Townsend

Canvas People, Lucas Eason at Stay Gold

Nemegata, Los Alcos, Greg Gonzalez at Far Out Lounge

Saturday

Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, Annabelle Chairlegs, Kydd at Scoot Inn

Charley Crockett, Vincent Neil Emerson at Mohawk outdoor

Ramsay Midwood, Bill Kirchen, Mary Batiatta at Sam’s Town Point

Flyjack, Josh Pearson, Purple Bee Players at Stubb’s indoor

Johnny Nicholas, Bobby Whitlock & CoCo Carmel at Saxon Pub

Soul Man Sam & the SMS Band, Girls Night Out with Giulia Millanta, Kelly Green & Barbara Nesbitt at C-Boy’s

David Bowie tribute with Moving Panoramas, Technicolor Hearts, more at Barracuda

Albert & Gage Band at Donn’s Depot

Dale Watson at Broken Spoke

Aaron McDonnell, Them Duquaines, Dave Insley’s Careless Smokers at White Horse

ABGB Debuts: Stone Wheels, Town Lake, Alexander & the Nobles at ABGB

Moving Panoramas, Lord Buffalo, the Sour Notes at Cheer Up Charlies

Lost Counts, Beaver Nelson at Continental Gallery

Mayeux & Broussard at Cosmic

Magnifico, Drakulas, Total Diamonds at North Door

DJ Mel at 3Ten

Shaun Martin's Gogo Party at One-2-One

Rochelle & the Sidewinders at Geraldine’s

Lemmy Memorial Party with Mean Machine at the Lost Well

Sunday

Against Me, Pleasure Venom at Mohawk outdoor

Kim Waters at One World Theatre

Resentments, Walt Wilkins, Ulla at Saxon Pub

Josh Baca & the Hot Tamales, Conjunto Los Pinkys at Sam’s Town Point

Willie Pipkin, Heybale, Marshall Hood at Continental Club

Sophia Johnson Band at ABGB

Erin Jaimes, Lavelle White at Antone’s

Kevin Lovejoy Trio at Elephant Room

Kenny Williams at Geraldine’s

Fake It to the Limit at One-2-One Bar

R.O. Shapiro, Tyler Jordan & the Negative Space at Stay Gold

Monday

Mike Flanigin Trio with Jimmie Vaughan, Andrea Magee’s Girl Jam at C-Boy’s

T.S.O.L., Dwarves, Noogy, 13th Victim at Barracuda

Mystery Monday with Christine Albert, Mary Batiatta, Chris Gage at El Mercado Backstage

Steel Monday with Gary Newcomb at Sam’s Town Point

Church on Monday Band at Continental Gallery

Peterson Brothers at Continental Club

Randy Pavlock, Lonelyland, Hoody & the Wolves at Saxon Pub

Pearl Snap Playboys, Kevin Fox, Texas Tycoons at White Horse

Roxy Roca at Antone’s

Oscar Ornelas at Stay Gold

Bluegrass Night at Radio

Tuesday (New Year’s Eve)

Wednesday

Jon Dee Graham, William Harries Graham, Hot Club of Cowtown at Continental Club

Trube Farrell & Snizz, Matt Hubbard Trio at Continental Gallery

Warm Sugar, Berkshire Hounds at C-Boy’s

John Mills Times Ten at Elephant Room

Shawnee Kilgore, Jon Dee Graham at Threadgill’s

Sarah Arenella at Geraldine’s

Thursday

Ephraim Owens Quartet, Mitch Watkins at Elephant Room

Soul Man Sam, Jabo & the Old Dogs at Antone’s

Bonnie Whitmore, Monte Warden & the Dangerous Few at Continental Gallery

Casper Rawls with Winfield Cheek, Brad Fordham & Chris Searles at Continental Club

Crescent Soul Revue, Guitar Grady at Sam’s Town Point

Texas Tycoons at Highball

Cari Hutson, Love & Chaos at Saxon Pub

Christian Sparks & the Beatnik Bandits at Geraldine’s