By A-J Media

Country hitmaker Neal McCoy is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Cactus Theater, 1812 Buddy Holly Ave.

McCoy has released 15 studio albums. In 1993, he broke through with back-to-back No. 1 singles “No Doubt About It” and “Wink” from his platinum-certified album “No Doubt About It.”

His commercial success continued into the late 1990s with two more platinum albums and a gold album, as well as six more Top Ten hits. A seventh Top Ten hit, “Billy's Got His Beer Goggles On,” came in 2005 from his self-released album “That's Life.”

McCoy was named Entertainer of the Year in 1998 and 1999 for the TNN/Music City News Country Awards and won video of the year in 1997’s TNN/Music City News County Awards for “Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye.”

McCoy has been on 17 USO Tours around the world and continues to say it's one of the achievements he's most proud of. He is also the recipient of multiple Humanitarian awards from The Academy of Country Music, The Country Radio Broadcasters and The Masonic Grand Lodge.

He also supports his own charity organization, Texas Angel Network, which is committed to the enhancement of the lives of children of East Texas who are living with terminal or life-threatening diseases.

Tickets for this show are $60 for floor rows A-D; $45 for remaining floor rows E-K; $30 for standard balcony; and $90 for balcony box seats, which include concessions.

Tickets may be purchased online at eventbrite.com or at the Cactus Theater box office from 3-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; and on Saturdays and Sundays one hour before scheduled shows. All ticket sales are final.

For more information call the theater at 762-3233.