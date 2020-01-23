There’s a new bar on Rainey Street that likes to get a little scientific with its cocktails. The Tipsy Alchemist will open its first outpost outside of Dallas on Thursday with a focus on “science, art and technique,” similar to its original spot, according to a news release.

The Tipsy Alchemist, located on the second floor of the 70 Rainey condominium complex, offers eclectic drinks in a large lounge space and even larger patio area. These include the Edison — a mojito with a new name thanks to the serving vessel, a light bulb-shaped glass. In the Edison, mint has been frozen with liquid nitrogen and then blended with the rum, giving the drink a Granny Smith apple hue.

“Another favorite is the eccentric The Mad Hatter cocktail, created with vodka, vermouth, lemon, cucumber, and watermelon and then placed into a pneumatic tube transport system — similar to the tubes you deposit checks through at the bank — which encircles the bar so the cocktail is mixed via transport and then served at the other end of the bar,” according to the release.

Enjoy these and others, including seasonal options, in the 2,269 sq. ft. interior and 3,271 sq. ft. patio — both with energetic vibes, as the news release notes.

Named one of Dallas’ best cocktails bars in 2017 by D Magazine, which wrote that it “is not unlike a mad scientist’s lair,” the Tipsy Alchemist is owned by DFW-area hospitality group SBBC Hospitium. For the expansion into Austin, locally based operating partner David Nguyen has also overseen the project.

For now, the boozy laboratory will be open 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, noon to 2 a.m. Saturday and noon to midnight Sunday, although there are plans to open seven days a week in the coming months. The Tipsy Alchemist is located at 70 Rainey St., Suite 200.

For more information, visit thetipsyalchemist.com.