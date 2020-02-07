A-J Media

Country music sweetheart Janie Fricke will be live at the Cactus Theater for a Valentine’s Day show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.

Some of Fricke’s hits include "Don't Worry ' Bout Me Baby," "He's a Heartache," "She‘s Single Again" and "You're Heart's Not In It."

Fricke began her career singing in a "little church up the road" where her mother played piano. She sang at local coffeehouses, high school events, as well as her way through college where she obtained her degree from Indiana University in elementary education.

When she switched gears toward a music career, her voice led her to singing sessions for country artists such as Loretta Lynn, Eddie Rabbitt, Crystal Gayle, Ronnie Milsap, Barbara Mandrell, Mel Tillis, Johnny Duncan and others.

She went on to be named Country Music Association's Female Vocalist of the Year, Music City News Female Vocalist of the Year, "Billboard" Top Country Female Vocalist, "Cash Box" Top Country Female Vocalist, Academy of Country Music Female Vocalist of the Year, British-based Country Music Round Up Most Popular International Female Solo Act, and she was chosen to the Country Music Hall of Fame Walkway of Stars. Twice she has been nominated for the coveted Grammy Award. In her recording career, Fricke has released 23 albums and 36 hit singles.

Tickets for this show are $35 for the first four floor rows, $30 for remaining floor seats, $30 for standard balcony, and $60 for balcony box seats, which include concessions.

Tickets may be purchased online at eventbrite.com or at the Cactus Theater box office from 3-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; and on Saturdays and Sundays one hour before scheduled shows. All ticket sales are final.

For more information call the theater at (806) 762-3233.