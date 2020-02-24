Art

Ed Ruscha: “Drum Skins” at Blanton Museum. This new exhibit debuts a new body of more than a dozen round paintings made between 2017 and 2019 by the pioneering American artist known for his playful use of language, namely the distinctive slang he grew up hearing in Oklahoma. He painted the text on drum heads he has collected over the past 40 years. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday through July 12. $5-$12. 200 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. blantonmuseum.org

Nightlife

Scholz Garten’s 2nd Annual Fat Tuesday Crawfish Boil. Could there be a better way to celebrate Mardi Gras than with a Cajun classic — a crawfish boil? Doubtful. Scholz, America’s longest-running biergarten, hosts a crawfish boil featuring fresh, hot crawdads with a live set from Charles Thibodeaux & the Austin Cajun Aces, Abita beer and Hurricane specials, and a DJ Island Time set until event close. 5 to 10 p.m. Feb. 25. Free. 1607 San Jacinto Blvd. facebook.com/events/401780857269624

Teach Me How to Texas: Pregaming the Primaries. The Texas Tribune hosts the first Teach Me How to Texas event to make sure you know the biggest issues in play before you head to the polls in March. Tribune political reporters Cassi Pollock and Alex Samuels will be joined by American-Statesman's Ryan Autullo to talk about the candidates, races and topics they’re watching heading into primary season. There will be light bites and a cash bar. 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25. Free. The Brewer’s Table, 4715 E. Fifth St. facebook.com/events/614515572714144

Fat Thirsty Tuesday at Lefty’s Brick Bar. In celebration of Mardi Gras, the Cajun-loving bar at Arrive East Austin has brass band Interrobang on deck to serenade you while you make semi-bad decisions. There’s nothing like a little music to set the mood, right? There will also be a variety of food specials, including boudin balls, crawfish egg rolls, muffuletta, gumbo, chicken jambalaya and, of course, king cake. 5 p.m. Feb. 25. $40-$50. 1813 C E. Sixth St. eventbrite.com/e/fat-thirsty-tuesday-tickets-94195789141

Coming up

Eberly’s Penfolds Pairing Dinner. Eberly hosts a five-course dinner featuring pairings from Penfolds, the producer of iconic Australian wine since 1844, to benefit WIRES. It’s the largest wildlife rescue organization in Australia and is working to rehabilitate animals and ecosystems following the bush fires. Each of the dishes highlights Australian ingredients and culinary traditions. 6:30 to 10 p.m. Feb. 26. $150. 615 S. Lamar Blvd. eberly.ticketleap.com/penfolds-pairing-dinner