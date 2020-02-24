1. The Haunting of the Tavern

7 p.m. Feb. 25. $60. The Tavern, 922 W. 12th St. tavernaustin.com/haunting-of-the-tavern

Did you know longtime Austin bar the Tavern is as haunted as it gets? Find out just how much with a hilarious murder mystery dinner that runs select Tuesday nights this winter. Current and former Esther’s Follies cast members, along with other Austin comedians, will transform into a mystery-solving gang a la “Scooby-Doo” to solve what’s really going on at the Tavern. There are five prospective endings to the show.

2. Fat Tuesday with Jim Beam

6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 25. Free. 709 E. Sixth St. easytigerusa.com

After providing Austinites with king cakes all season, Easy Tiger is hosting a Mardi Gras celebration at its downtown location with food specials, a Speak Easy Tiger pop-up bar by Jim Beam and tunes by DJ Gross Y'all. (Speak Easy is a monthly cocktail series.) Fat Tuesday specials include the King Cake Milkshake with Lick ice cream, Easy Tiger king cake and Jim Beam Black.

3. Howard Jones Acoustic Trio at 3Ten

8 p.m. Feb. 25. $55 in advance, $65 at the door. 310 Willie Nelson Blvd. 3tenaustin.com

With the top-10 hits “Things Can Only Get Better” and “No One Is to Blame,” British singer-songwriter Howard Jones was at the forefront of synth-oriented new wave in the mid-1980s. Now performing with Robin Boult on acoustic guitar and Nick Beggs on the basslike Chapman Stick, Jones is mixing those old fan favorites with newer material from last year’s “Transform.” Rachael Sage opens. — Peter Blackstock

4. ABBA Mania in concert

8 p.m. Feb. 25. $27-$49. ACL Live, 310 W. Second St. acl-live.com/calendar/abba-mania

A genuine and exhilarating recreation of ABBA's last live concert, featuring seven performers and musicians, ABBA Mania brings back to life the very best of the Swedish group. ABBA Mania is not only for lifelong, die-hard ABBA fans, but also for the new generation of fans who never had the opportunity to see ABBA live and enjoyed the success of the movie “Mamma Mia!”