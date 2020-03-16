The Friends of the Amarillo Public Library has postponed its April Book Sale due to the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to not host in-person events of 50 or more people. The book sale was scheduled for April 3-5.

The tentative rescheduling of the event will be May 29-31, according to the news release, assuming the CDC recommendation is not still valid.

“Amarillo Public Library and the Friends Group take the health of our patrons and the public very seriously,” the release states. “We will continue to follow guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and the City of Amarillo Public Health Department and will respond appropriately to any directives released by local, state and federal authorities.”

For more information, visit https://www.amarillolibrary.org/.