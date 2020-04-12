Through a contest hosted by the Fairly Group of Amarillo, residents of the city, as well as anyone who wants to participate, are going to get the chance to show how much talent they have, but in a remote way.

The organization recently launched a virtual singing contest, encouraging individuals to continue to be connected with one another while maintaining social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Titled “Stay Home and Sing,” groups of at least four people can submit a video of themselves singing their favorite song, or a song getting them through this pandemic. According to a news release from the group, each member of the team will record the portion of the song individually and combine it for a final submission.

Groups can submit videos in eight categories including healthcare professionals and first responders, teams, school-affiliated music groups, musicians, church choirs and worship bands, families, media as well as an “open” category.

The final products will be featured on www.inspireamarillo.com. A panel of judges will select the top three finalists in each category, and an online vote will determine the winners. The top-five vote getters will choose a charity where the Fairly Group will donate $5,000 each. The overall winner, chosen by the judges, will perform at the Sod Poodles’ Opening Day this season.

Alex Fairly, the chief executive officer of the Fairly Group, said he was inspired by the arrangement of “It Is Well With My Soul” performed by the Ten Two Six Music Group in Nashville.

“It just touched me as such a great example of people in a crazy time finding a way to do what they do anyway, even when it’s different, it’s tough or it’s changed,” he said. “We had an internal discussion about that, really just talking about that and from that discussion, someone had the idea that we ought to sponsor a virtual singing contest in Amarillo. It would be fun and distracting and reinforced this need that we have to connect. That is kind of where it came from.”

The categories were identified by people Fairly and the team at the Fairly Group would like to see participate in the initiative. So far, groups from the Amarillo Sod Poodles organization, as well as local musicians, have participated, performing the “Sod Poodles Anthem” and “Amarillo By Morning,” respectively.

When Fairly brought the idea to Tony Ensor, the president and general manager of the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Ensor said he fell in love with it because he knows how much Fairly genuinely cares about the community he lives in.

“As a human being, Alex Fairly is one of my favorite people, just because of who Alex is and how much he cares about Amarillo,” Ensor said. “The whole reason for this is to inspire and create optimism in Amarillo.”

Ensor sees this contest as a two part message, connecting with the city of Amarillo’s “all-in” initiative, but having fun and connecting with people around you in the process.

“Let’s do something that’s uplifting and fun and that’s (why) I think the singing at home with your family or connecting with your co-workers through video (is important),” Ensor said. “This is still allowing people to connect but doing it in such a fun and engaging way where you can be silly, you can have fun.”

Fairly said the core goal of this project is to stay connected in a creative way until participants can be connected in normal ways, once again.

“Definitely a part of this is that it is good to stop and have a little distraction from how heavy and how serious this pandemic is,” Fairly said. “We do feel like a part of this is that we need to turn all of this off occasionally throughout the day, be normal and have a good time to keep our sanity.”

Groups can submit videos until 12 p.m. April 20. For more information about the contest, visit www.inspireamarillo.com.