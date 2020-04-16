Two months ago, underground dance music enthusiast Charles Mxxn, host of the popular Thank You For Sweating party series, was working at South by Southwest, plotting a run of late night parties at the Coconut Club featuring party rockers from all over the world.

Now, with strict social distancing measure in place and no sense of when we might come together to sweat it out on the dance floor again, he’s created a 48-hour virtual throwdown featuring artists from all over the world.

“These times are strange and one thing we can all agree on is the power of music as medicine that can provide a feeling of escape or be that grounding force we are all in need of right now,” he said. “While we cannot determine the end of these uncertain times, we can agree that this is a collective experience. One that is shared and therefore, it felt not only appropriate but necessary to call upon the creative community from around the globe to join forces with us.”

The stream kicks off on Friday at noon and will continue until Sunday at noon. It will feature artists from “Berlin, South Korea, Puerto Rico, Los Angeles, NYC, Atlanta, Texas and everywhere in-between.”

The stream will be hosted on thankyouforsweating.com and Mxxn will be accepting donations via Venmo (@tyfs48), Cash App ($TYFS48), or Paypal. Viewers can also donate by texting “TYFS48” to 77948.

Donations will be split among the artists and charities they have chosen to support.

Here’s the roster:

Dj Lita B2B Marvelito

Growth in Decay

Julian Duran (Earth Boys)

Sara Landry

Diego Noguera

Son Fjord

Veronica Ortuno (Las Cruxes)

Dj Shani

American Matthew

John Jung

DJ Sober

Cozy Mason

TJ Mizell

Fat Tony

Musclecars

SK

Ike-1222 productions

Keptmale/Gigi

Bootythrill

In Praise