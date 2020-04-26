A-J Media

BHC seeking submissions for virtual art exhibit

The Buddy Holly Center is inviting local artist to be part of its virtual exhibition, “Create in Place.”

To be featured in this exhibition, artists must send a high resolution .jpg of an artwork created during this time of quarantine due to the coronavirus.

Images can be emailed to Sebastian Forbush at sforbush@mylubbock.us or you can call (806) 775-3567 to arrange a different method of delivery.

Artists can be included in the photograph and each photo should include a sentence or two about how the quarantine has affected their art and/or life, the title of the piece, and the medium.

The show will be displayed on the center’s website at www.buddyhollycenter.org beginning May 8.

Artists must register by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 1.

LHUCA seeks video submissions for exhibition

The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts is seeking submissions for $5 Video: A Juried Exhibition.

Each video that is submitted must be five minutes or less. The show will consist of three hours of video works featuring up to 36 artists. All genres of video art will be accepted.

Juror for this show will be Cody Arnall, assistant professor of sculpture at Texas Tech since 2016.

Entry fees are $5 per entry and entry deadline is May 18.

Selected artists will be notified by email by May 25. Delivery deadline is May 29.

For more information on how to submit entries and on this exhibit, visit http://lhuca.org/submissions.