Austin musicians Jimmie Vaughan and Sue Foley were among the winners in Sundays’ Blues Music Awards, presented in an online program that aired on the Blues Foundation’s YouTube and Facebook sites.

Vaughan received the Traditional Blues Male Artist award, with Foley winning the Traditional Blues Female Artist category. Vaughan also received a Grammy nomination this year for “Baby, Please Come Home,” which came out in May 2019. Foley’s most recent release is 2018’s “The Ice Queen.”

The big winner Sunday was Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, who took home five awards, including Album of the Year and Best Emerging Artist. Ingram, 21, is from Clarksdale, Mississippi, and has played in Austin many times over the past couple of years.

The ceremony originally was planned to take place in Memphis before the coronavirus pandemic forced a change in plans to an online presentation.

