What started as a trickle of restaurant dining rooms reopening in mid-May has turned into a torrent. Restaurants all over the city have reopened their dining rooms, and while it is impossible to track them all, occasionally we give an update on some noteworthy openings. In the meantime, the easiest ways to find out if your favorite has reopened (either for curbside only, or just the patio or all the way to 75% capacity in the dining room) are to follow them on social media and visit their websites.

Sway in West Lake Hills has reopened for dine-in service, and continues take-away with online ordering. The locations on South First Street and Rock Rose at the Domain remain closed, and there is no word on possible reopening dates. The restaurant is operated by New Waterloo, which has also reopened Italian restaurant Il Brutto in East Austin for dine-in and takeaway and omakase restaurant Otoko with limited seating at the South Congress Hotel. New Waterloo will reopen La Condesa in the 2nd Street District for dine-in and takeaway on Friday, and the company is booking rooms at both its Hotel Ella and South Congress Hotel, though Cafe No Se at SCH is temporarily closed following an employee testing positive for the coronavirus.

Modern Mexican restaurant Suerte, which has ranked in the Top 10 in the Austin360 Dining Guide the past two years, started a takeout about a month ago, serving a menu of tacos and quesadillas, vegetarian sides, chips and salsa, and prepared cocktail kits. The restaurant, which started calling itself Suerte Taqueria as part of an unofficial rebranding reopened today (June 9). Suerte is open 4 to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and still serving takeout daily from noon to 10 p.m. And, reader, I can tell you from personal experience, you’re gonna want to try "Suerte Taqueria." Suerte published its new operations process on Instagram. Guests can add themselves to a virtual waitlist using the Resy app or by calling 512-953-0092, review the restaurant’s coronavirus-related guidelines and enter the restaurant with a mask when their turn arrives in the virtual queue.

Fine dining stalwart Wink knows a little something about riding out rocky times. The restaurant from chefs Mark Paul and Stewart Scruggs opened their restaurant on Lamar Boulevard three months before 9/11 and survived those rough few months. Now they’ve weathered the early months of the mandated shutters from the coronavirus and are reopening to celebrate their 19th anniversary. The farm-to-table trailblazers are serving a five-course meal Thursday-Saturday this week. Expect scallops and foie gras. The cost is $115 and includes wine pairings. Reservations can be made by calling 512-482-8868. After their reopening launch, Wink will be open for dinner from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, serving only walk-in customers in a dining room filled to 50% capacity. The restaurant will also continue curbside service. The adjacent Wink Wine Bar will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

