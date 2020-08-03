A beloved public space in Austin for more than 70 years, Laguna Gloria will reopen to museum members only starting Aug. 6. The lakeside museum hopes to extend that welcome to the general public very soon.

Capacity will be limited during the hours of 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays through Sundays, plus 6 p.m to 8 p.m. on Thursdays.

The Contemporary Austin, which also operates the Jones Center downtown, requires reservations and timed tickets to visit the Marcus Sculpture Park and other features at Laguna Gloria. The museum also reminds visitors that everyone, except children under 3, must wear facial coverings in accordance to state directives.