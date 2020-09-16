Guitarist Ronnie Wood has been in top name bands since the days of the second British Invasion. The earliest notable rumblings he made were when he played bass in the Jeff Beck Group, touring the U.S. in 1968 and 1969. Then he and the band’s lead singer, a young gent named Rod Stewart, moved on to join the remnants of the Small Faces to form The Faces. When the Faces broke up, about 45 years ago, right around the time guitarist Mick Taylor quit the Rolling Stones, Wood became a Stone. He still is one.



About three years ago, British director Mike Figgis sat down with Wood, who had just turned 70, for the first of many sessions, to talk about music and art and drugs and alcohol - and how they all tied in to Wood’s diverse and creative life. Because the two men had known each other since the 1990s, the numerous chats were relaxed affairs, with Wood articulately opening up, not holding back about anything. He’s a wonderful storyteller and, as seen in these interviews as well as in his stage performances, his guitar is an extension of whatever he’s trying to say.



When he’s only talking, he gets into his cigarette smoking, the loss of a lung, and beating cancer - providing the quote that led to the film’s title. Later, he tells the early part of his musical voyage: “I started with the drums, played bass in the Jeff Beck Group, and dabbled with brass. But the guitar is the most practical tool for me to express (myself).”



At a different interview, he grabs an acoustic guitar and breaks into singing and playing a bit of blues. There are upbeat stories about the Beck Group’s first tour of the States, opening for the Grateful Dead and blowing them off the stage, and there are horror stories about bad management back then, including the presence of gangsters.



Musical highlights of the film involve Wood practicing on a 12-string acoustic guitar in a studio, accompanying himself on an acoustic while singing an abbreviated version of the Faces hit “Ooh La La,” and ripping it up with the Stones in a hot rendition of “When the Whip Comes Down” that looks to be from a 1980s concert.



But Figgis doesn’t stick with just Ronnie Wood to get a rounded picture of him. Mick Jagger gets out some amusing information about his own tastes in music before turning to the film’s main subject. Keith Richards talks about the loving “rivalry” between him and Wood. Rod Stewart recalls the days of transitioning with Wood from the Beck Group to the Faces. And contemporary artist Damien Hirst, also a longtime friend of Wood, moves the discussion from music to art.



As ardent fans of Wood know, but casual ones might not, he’s also an accomplished artist, specializing in line drawings and oils. Figgis opens the film with Wood in his home studio, drawing a live model, and regularly cuts back to him working at and talking about his art. Hirst gets Wood to address the difficulty he had in trying to choose between becoming a musician or an artist.



But the film is also about him as a person, and the struggles he experienced that were a lot more serious than a career choice. It’s kind of fun to hear alternating interviews with Jagger and Richards discussing how Wood joined their band, but there’s genuine concern in the voices and on the faces of Jagger and Charlie Watts when they bring up Wood’s problem with alcohol, and how they tried to help him through it. The mood gets quite somber when Wood reveals his battles with drug abuse and the difficulties he faced during recovery.



Though there are many other voices here, Wood’s is the principal one. We get an intimate picture of him because he bares his soul with both straightforward honesty and a sparkling, sometimes self-deprecating sense of humor. He readily and appreciatively admits, “I was in the hands of destiny all my life, being in the right place at the right time.”



“Ronnie Wood: Somebody Up There Likes Me” will be available for 72-hour rentals at https://www.ronniewoodmovie.com/ starting Sept. 18.



“Ronnie Wood: Somebody Up There Likes Me”

Directed by Mike Figgis

With Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Rod Stewart, Damien Hirst, Imelda May

Not rated