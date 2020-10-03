• Hocus Pocus

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy star in the Halloween classic as the Sanderson sisters, who return to life 300 years after they were executed for using dark magic.

PG: For some scary sequences and for language - Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16, Premiere Cinemas and Stars & Stripes Drive-In

• Beetlejuice

The spirits of a deceased couple (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) call upon malicious spirit Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) to help get rid of the annoying new couple who moved in.

PG - Cinemark Tinseltown and Movies 16

• Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

A group of friends driving through Texas end up falling victim to a family of cannibalistic psychopaths and must fight to survive Leatherface.

R - Alamo Drafthouse and Stars & Stripes Drive-In

• Possessor

A secret organization uses brain-implant technology to inhabit other people’s bodies, driving them to commit assassinations.

Unrated - Alamo Drafthouse and Premiere Cinemas

STILL SHOWING

• Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

It’s the 40th anniversary of "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back," the legendary sequel of the original trilogy. The Galatic Empire, led by Darth Vader and the Emperor, pursue Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and the Rebel Alliance.

PG: For sci-fi action violence - Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark Tinseltown and Movies 16

• Kajillionaire

Evan Rachel Wood and Gina Rodriguez star in "Kajillionaire," following a woman whose life is turned upside down when her criminal parents invite an outsider to join in on a heist they are planning.

R: For some sexual references/language - Alamo Drafthouse and Premiere Cinemas

• Tenet

John David Washington stars in Christopher Nolan’s "Tenet" as he travels on a mission through another world of international espionage. The film also stars Robert Pattinson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Elizabeth Debicki.

PG-13: For intense sequences of violence and action, some suggestive references and brief strong language - Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark Tinseltown (Includes XD), Movies 16 (Includes XD) and Premiere Cinemas (Includes IMAX and D-Box)

• Infidel

An American journalist (Jim Caviezel) is kidnapped by the Iranian regime and is put on trial in the Middle East for erroneous charges.

R: For violence and language - Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16 and Premiere Cinemas

ALSO SHOWING

• New Mutants

PG-13: For violent content, some disturbing/bloody images, some strong language, thematic elements and suggestive material - Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16 and Premiere Cinemas

• Broken Hearts Gallery

PG-13: For sexual content throughout and some crude references, strong language and drug references - Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16 and Premiere Cinemas

• The Last Shift

R: For language and some drug use - Cinemark Tinseltown

• Akira

R: For graphic violence and brief nudity - Alamo Drafthouse and Cinemark Tinseltown

• Words on the Bathroom Walls

PG-13: For mature thematic content involving mental illness, some sexual references, strong language and smoking - Movies 16

• Unhinged

R: For strong violent content and language throughout - Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16 and Premiere Cinemas

• The Tax Collector

Not rated - Premiere Cinemas

• Alone

Unrated - Premiere Cinemas

• Break the Silence: The Movie

Unrated - Cinemark Tinseltown

• Shortcut

R: For language throughout and some bloody images - Premiere Cinemas

• Save Yourselves!

R: For language - Alamo Drafthouse

• Hotel Transylvania 3

PG: For some action and rude humor - Alamo Drafthouse

• Spontaneous

R: For teen drug and alcohol use, language and bloody images throughout - Alamo Drafthouse

• Death of Me

R: For violence, gore, sexual content and language - Premiere Cinemas

• Ava

R: For violence and language throughout, and brief sexual material - Premiere Cinemas

• The Call

Unrated - Premiere Cinemas

• Twister

PG-13 - Stars & Stripes Drive-In