1. "Woodward & Bernstein: Power, The Press, and The Presidency"

8 p.m. March 20. $55-$110. The Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress Ave. austintheatre.org.

You'd be hard-pressed to find journalists who have had more of an impact on American history than Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein. They are best known for having broken the Watergate story that resulted in President Richard Nixon's resignation. Last year, Woodward also wrote a revealing book about the early presidency of Donald Trump. Now, listen to them come together at a landmark speaking event that will point out parallels from our past and provide insights for our future.

2. Celis Brewing Waller Kriek Launch Party

4 p.m. March 20. Free. Easy Tiger, 709 E. Sixth St. facebook.com/events/2191128247611935/.

Easy Tiger has collaborated with North Austin's Celis Brewing to make the Waller Kriek, benefiting the Waller Creek Conservancy. Buy a draft of this Belgian-style fruit lambic and get a raffle ticket for cool Celis and Easy Tiger swag (including special edition bottles of Waller Kriek). Plus, Easy Tiger, whose beer garden overlooks the creek, donate $1 per beer to the conservancy, whose mission is to create and maintain a chain of extraordinary urban parks around a restored Waller Creek.

3. Sour Duck Market's Weekly Farmer's Market

4 to 7 p.m Wednesdays. Free. 1814 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. facebook.com/events/1991937097780822.

The casual eatery from the Barley Swine team won't just be providing all your baked good needs from now on. Sour Duck Market has recently introduced a weekly farmer's market that will run every Wednesday evening. Support your local farmers and makers, such as F-Stop Farm, Barton Springs Mill and Two Hives Honey, and expect farm-fresh produce and other goods. Happy hour also runs for a portion of this time. You know what to do.

4. "Notes from the Field" at Zach Theatre

7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday through March 31. $25-$78. 202 S. Lamar Blvd. zachtheatre.org.

Tony and Pulitzer Prize nominee Anna Deavere Smith wrote and starred in what might be her most poignant project yet, and now Zach Theatre takes it on for a production of its own. "Notes From the Field" brings to life the real-life accounts of people caught in America’s school-to-prison pipeline as they navigate inequities in their communities. The play shines a light on a lost generation of America's young people.