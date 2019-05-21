1. The Paramount Summer Classic Film Series

7:30 p.m. May 23 and additional dates and times through Aug 31. $12-$60. The Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress Ave. austintheatre.org/film/classic-film-series.

This year marks 44 years of bringing classic films to Austin for the beloved series. The three-month-long series will feature more than 125 films, from romance and comedy to thrillers and chillers with well-preserved film prints and typically sharp digital restoration. The series once again opens with “Casablanca” on Thursday. A “Crazy in Love” theme continues that weekend with”When Harry Met Sally,” “Moonstruck,” “It Happened One Night,” His Girl Friday” and “My Fair Lady.” Find the lineup in full on the Paramount website. — Joe Gross

2. "Dex & Abby" at Ground Floor Theatre

8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday through June 1. $25. 979 Springdale Road, Ste. 122. 512-840-1804, groundfloortheatre.org.

What if you and your dog could talk? That's the basic premise behind "Dex & Abby," the sweet, funny tribute to the animal companions in our lives. The play staged by Ground Floor Theatre highlights the lives of Sean and Corey, who are enjoying the beginning of a relationship and their new home, and their dogs, who are not. Abby, Sean’s young, excitable and somewhat mischievous dog, must learn to deal with the older and steadier Dex, who has long been Corey’s companion and protector.

3. The Summer of Poptails launch party at Lone Star Court

8 p.m. May 24. Free. 10901 Domain Dr. lonestarcourt.com.

The Domain hotel welcomes summer with the sort of booze that's going to keep the heat at bay. Head to Lone Star Court on Friday night to enjoy complimentary tastings of the new "poptail" flavors (booze-infused popsicles, that is): the Lone Star Sunrise, Cherry Mint Freeze and Sour Grapes. (There will be "puptails" for your furry friends, too.) Come early for the Friday Night Flix screening of the Molly Ringwald film "Sixteen Candles."

4. Lone Star Jam at Travis County Exposition Center

Noon-11 p.m. May 25-26. $40-$300. 9100 Decker Lake Rd. lonestarjam.com.

If that Texas roadhouse country thing is your scene, this annual bash is your jam. Playing Saturday are Josh Abbott Band, Granger Smith, Stoney LaRue, William Clark Green, Jon Wolfe, Mike Ryan, Shotgun Rider, Copper Chief, Kimberly Dunn and Mason Lively. Sunday’s lineup features Turnpike Troubadours, Casey Donahew, Wade Bowen, Jason Boland & the Stragglers, Cody Canada & the Departed, Bart Crow, Read Southall, Shea Abshier & the Nighthowlers, Jaime Wyatt and Grant Gilbert. — Peter Blackstock

5. Epic Water Balloon Fight at the Jackalope South Shore

2 to 6 p.m. May 26. Free. 1523 Tinnin Ford Rd. facebook.com/events/359969824624016/.

With the weather finally starting to heat up, it's high time to cool down with an old-fashioned water balloon fight. The Jacakalope is calling it epic for a reason. The bar will be providing tons of pre-filled balloons, water guns and kiddie pools for you to cool off in. You can also BYOB — bring your own balloons. Form a team to help you face the fight, and be ready to get soaked. Drink specials will be available.