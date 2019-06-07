Contigo isn't leaving anything out of its eighth anniversary celebration this weekend — not even a mechanical bull competition. There will be games, prizes, cocktails and backyard eats at the Ranch Party, which also doubles as the official unveiling of recent renovations.

The tucked-away restaurant in East Austin found its niche being 90 percent outdoors, but that's changed after the restaurant was fully enclosed last month with air conditioning. Don't worry, though, it hasn't lost its open-air feel: Contigo used garage-style doors along the wall that abuts the patio area, each one with floor-to-ceiling windows and the ability to be rolled up on nice days.

The changes were made so "guests can now dine comfortably during the extreme Texas weather," Kyle Muller, Contigo's creative director, said via email.

Another change is the addition of the Garden Room, an extension to the main dining area that has a wood-burning fireplace and a family-style set-up. Contigo also renovated the bar and the seating and has added new washer pits that will no doubt get plenty of use during Sunday's Ranch Party.

Or maybe not. There's going to be a lot to do at the party, which runs from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday and will have a stein-hoisting contest, an activity called Guess the Pickle (which, even if you don't know what it is, you're going to want to win; you'll get a $400 Contigo gift card from it), a hat-shaping and cleaning station, a photo booth and face-painting. Plus, get ready for some live honky-tonk provided by Croy & the Boys.

Oh, and did we mention drinks from Desert Door Sotol, St. Elmo Brewing, Patron Tequila and Jack Daniels Whiskey? The first 100 people to arrive get a free drink ticket.

Contigo is located at 2027 Anchor Ln. For more information, visit contigotexas.com.