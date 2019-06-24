The owners of Ramen Tatsu-Ya and Kemuri Tatsu-Ya are about to make the dining experience more interactive for their guests. The team behind the two popular restaurants will open shabu-shabu restaurant DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya on Thursday at 7301 Burnet Road.

The restaurant will focus on the Japanese nabemono hot pot experience, wherein diners select from a roster of proteins, vegetables and broths and cook their own food tableside. DipDipDip will eschew the tradition of broth sharing, instead giving each guest their individual cast iron pot for cooking her meal. Broths will include classic soy and kombu broth; the 50-hour Tatsu-Ya Tonkotsu pork bone broth; the Miso Smokey; and or creamy soy milk Tonyu Nabe broth. Dipping options include thinly sliced meats like A5 Miyazaki Wagyu from Kyushu Island, Japan; Texas Wagyu from Strube Ranch; Niman Ranch certified Angus ribeye, and Mugifuji pork belly, along with local, seasonal produce.

“Here, in Austin, we’re so lucky to have a food culture where diners are open to new cuisines and experiences,” said owner and chef Tatsu Aikawa. “Growing up, I enjoyed shabu-shabu at home with friends and family. Nabemono hot pot dining is a big part of Japanese and Asian cultures and communities, and I wanted to take it one step further, to not only educate guests on shabu-shabu, but to also innovate and elevate the experience.”

The selection of shabu-shabu will be supplemented by chef creations like tableside meatballs; “pot pockets,” tofu skins stuffed with a variety of ingredients such as Reading Raclette and maitake mushrooms or cheddar grits with pork sausage; as well as crab and lemon butter, shrimp and grits, or beef and tallow sui gyoza wontons.

The restaurant will initially be open for dinner Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m.

