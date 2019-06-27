Here's what's happening in the Live Music Capital of the World this week.
OUR TOP PICKS
Friday: Antone’s Anniversary opening night with Barbara Lynn. The Beaumont R&B great, a recent recipient of a National Heritage Fellowship, kicks off the historic blues club's 44th anniversary, headlining a bill at Antone's that also includes C.C. Adcock and Tommy McClain. Expect tribute to be paid to Louisiana’s Lil’ Buck Sinegal, who was scheduled to appear but died earlier this month. The celebration continues with highlights including Jimmie Vaughan (July 6), Boogie Kings with Marcia Ball (July 12) and the Rising Star Fife & Drum Band (July 19) before a closing bash with Joe Ely on July 20. $15-$17. 9 p.m. 305 E. Fifth St. antonesnightclub.com. — P.B.
Saturday: Dick Dale tribute at Indian Roller. Deep Eddy Records, Austin’s self-proclaimed “premier surf/instro/garage label since 1996,” is behind this salute to the legendary guitarist, who died earlier this year at age 81. On board to perform are Hungry Onions, the Nematoads, Los Super Avengers, Boss Jaguars, the Baffles and DJ Joe Tropicana. Indian Roller is part of a recent mini-boom of far-South Austin venues in the Slaughter Lane/Manchaca Road area, along with Moontower Saloon and Sam’s Town Point. Admission is free, but donations will be taken for the CareBOX Program, which provides essential care supplies to Central Texas cancer patients. 6 p.m. 10006 Manchaca Road. indianrolleraustin.com. — P.B.
Saturday: An Homage to Rumi with Atash at Austin World Music. Austin’s premier world music ensemble celebrates the life of 13th Century Sufi poet and mystic Jalal al-Din Rumi, whose simple but profound words resonate with readers centuries after his death. The evening will include poetry, music and dance performances. $15-$20. 8 p.m. 515 E. Sixth St. See event Facebook page for more details. — D.S.S.
Wednesday: Lavelle White’s 90th birthday at C-Boy’s. The singer known fondly to her followers as simply “Miss Lavelle” plays most Sundays at Antone’s, but this July 3 gig at C-Boy’s is special. That’s the day the classic blues singer completes her 90th trip around the sun. She’ll be cruising toward the century mark from here on out, no doubt with many fans and friends in Austin’s music community on hand to help celebrate the occasion. $10. 9:30 p.m. 2008 S. Congress Ave. cboys.com. — P.B.
Monday: Orquesta Akokán at Antone’s. The powerhouse big band from Havana features a multi-generational cast of top Cuban musicians playing modern mambos with throwback vibes that recall the island’s pre-revolutionary era. The band dropped their self-titled debut on Daptones Records last year, and the release earned the group a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Tropical Album. Austin-based Latin groove specialist Chido Machine opens. $20-$25. 8 p.m. 305 E. Fifth St. antonesnightclub.com — D.S.S.
Tuesday: Pan Am Hillside Concert Series at Pan Am Park. The longest-running outdoor concert series in the city celebrated 60 years of free, family-friendly events in 2018. The series returns to the park’s hillside amphitheater this summer for four Tuesdays in July. As always, the concerts present a roster of artists who represent the traditional sounds of the East Austin neighborhood. The kickoff event features Tejano vocalist David Marez, lead singer of early Chicano soul outfit the Royal Jesters. Marez’ Tejano classics include “Yo Soy Chicano,” “Entre Mas Lejos Me Vaya” and “Fijate.” Concert-goers are welcome to bring blankets, lawn chairs and canned beverages, but leave the radios and glass containers at home. Free. 7 p.m. 2100 E. Third St. See the event’s Facebook page for more details. — D.S.S.
Thursday: Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic at Circuit of the Americas. Willie's legendary Independence Day party has moved around a lot since it began in the 1970s, but the current five-year run out at Austin's Formula One racetrack facility is one of its longest stretches in the same place. If it keeps the picnic in the Austin area, we're cool with that. Guest performers this year are Alison Krauss, Jamey Johnson, Luke Combs, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Hayes Carll, Steve Earle & the Dukes, Colter Wall, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Billy Joe Shaver, Gene Watson, Johnny Bush, Folk Uke, the Raelyn Nelson Band and the Casey Kristofferson Band. $45-$99.50. 11:30 a.m. 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd. austin360amphitheater.com. — P.B.
ALSO PLAYING
Friday
American Football at Mohawk outdoor
BoDeans at One World Theatre
Eminence Ensemble, Trouble in the Streets at Empire Control Room
Big Cedar Fever, Jacob Jaeger at Cactus Cafe
OK Mayday at Stubb’s indoor
Sincere Engineer, Heart Attack Man at Mohawk indoor
Why Bonnie, Christelle Bofale, AMA, Luvweb at Hotel Vegas
Flower Graves album release, Cosmic Chaos, Sun Machine, Blushing at Barracuda
Hector Ward & the Big Time, Extreme Heat at One-2-One Bar
Eminence Ensemble, Trouble in the Streets at Empire Garage
Atash, Seu Jacinto, Atlas Maior at Sahara Lounge
Jake Penrod, Roger Wallace, Golden Roses at White Horse
Wagoneers at Broken Spoke
Rosie Flores, Blues Specialists at Continental Club
Lost Counts, Emily Gimble at Continental Gallery
Lowin, Yukon Gold, Star Parks, Zettajoule at Cheer Up Charlie’s
Strahan & the Good Neighbors, Them Duquaines, Denny Freeman at Saxon Pub
Adrian Ruiz Quintet, Sharon Bourbonnais at Elephant Room
Claire Holley, Nathan Hamilton at Townsend
Ryan Quiet, Altamesa at Stay Gold
Curse Mackey, Mr. Kitty, Knifight at Swan Dive
Hilary York at ABGB
KP & the Boom Boom at Geraldine’s
Saturday
Killer Queen at ACL Live
Blasters, Wayne Hancock, Clownvis at Parish
Ike Stubblefield Trio with Bernard Purdie & Grant Green Jr. at Antone’s
Danny Barnes at Cactus Cafe
Band of Heathens acoustic, Johnny Nicholas at Saxon Pub
Ocean Alley, Ruby Waters at Stubb’s indoor
Bad Lovers, Croy & the Boys, Crypt Trip, DJs Julian & Hannah at Hotel Vegas
Go Fever, Magic Rockers of Texas at ABGB
Hermits, Queue Queue, more at Mohawk indoor
Chris Travis with Tripnotix, LEPHT, Ram at Empire Control Room
Gothic Prom with DJ Crescendoll, DJ Neph at Elysium
US Weekly, Dry Guy, Dregs at Barracuda
Dale Watson at Broken Spoke
Roxy Roca, Lou Ann Barton at C-Boy’s
Groove Temple at Native Hostel
Canvas People, Midcentury at Stay Gold
Pong, Magnificao at Continental Club
Lost Counts, Beaver Nelson at Continental Gallery
Billy Harvey at Cosmic
Donovan Keith at Geraldine’s
Henri Herbert at Sam’s Town Point
Sunday
Jon Bellion at H-E-B Center
Flor de Toloache at Stubb’s indoor
Resentments, Irish Invasion with Andrea Magee & Pat Byrne at Saxon Pub
Disowned record release at Hotel Vegas
Little Mazarn, Teddy Glass, Red Steppes, Kellen at Cheer Up Charlie’s
Miro, Dr. Scientist, Foxtales at Mohawk indoor
SprATX Summer Bash with Billy King and the Bad Bad Bad, Being Dead, more at Lustre Pearl East
Peligrosa Poolside Sessions at Line Hotel
Austin Symphony Orchestra Concerts in the Park at Long Center
Lisa Morales, Jessee Lane Lee at One-2-One Bar
Erik Hokkanen at Radio
Kenny Williams at Geraldine’s
Kevin Lovejoy Trio at Elephant Room
Soul of a Musician series with Billy Harvey at Threadgill’s
Purgatory Players at El Mercado Backstage
Monday
Harriet Brown, Drint, Torre Blake at Empire Control Room
Orquesta Akokan, Chido Machine at Antone’s
Dale Watson, Peterson Brothers at Continental Club
Church on Monday Band at Continental Gallery
Lonelyland, Hoody & the Wolves at Saxon Pub
Steel Monday with Marty Muse at Sam’s Town Point
Michael Mordecai’s Jazz Jam at Elephant Room
Open mic with Kacy Crowley at Cactus Cafe
Tuesday
Coheed & Cambria, Mastodon at Austin360 Amphitheater
Hillside Concert Series with David Marez, Aaron Navarro, more at Pan Am Park
Ephraim Owens, James McMurtry at Continental Gallery
Mike Stinson, Whitney Rose at Continental Club
Durawa, Saxtravaganza 4 at El Mercado Backstage
Warren Hood at Cosmic
Floyd Domino’s All-Stars at Sam’s Town Point
Lindsay Beaver, Antone’s Big Trio, Ruins at Antone’s
Jon Blondell Quintet, Sarah Sharp at Elephant Room
Watters, Tex-Zep at Saxon Pub
SIMS Foundation benefit with Jake Andrews, Jelly Ellington, Paul Val & Dos Vatos at One-2-One Bar
Wednesday
Charly Bliss, Emily Reo at Stubb’s indoor
Fletcher C. Johnson, Chief White Lightning, Loteria, Plastique at Hotel Vegas
Federico7, Micah Shalom and the Babylonians at Mohawk indoor
James McMurtry at Continental Club
Brannen & Red, Blue Moon Jazz Quartet with Rosie Flores at Continental Gallery
Peterson Brothers, Zach Person at Antone’s
Dale Watson at Gruene Hall
Warren Hood at ABGB
La Mona Loca, Giulia Millanta at One-2-One Bar
Soulphonics, Peter Keane Trio at Carousel Lounge
Texas Radio Live with Powell Brothers, Huerta Culture at Guero’s
John Inmon at El Mercado Backstage
Thursday
Charley Crockett, Vincent Neil Emerson at Scoot Inn
Yeasayer, Steady Holiday at Mohawk outdoor
Ruby Dee & the Snakehandlers, Sea Monks at C-Boy’s
James Robinson, Monte Warden & the Dangerous Few at Continental Gallery
Barfield, Casper Rawls at Continental Club
Lee Ann Atherton at Saxon Pub
Fireball Quintet, Jessica Mortensen at Elephant Room
Crescent Soul Revue, Guitar Grady at Sam’s Town Point