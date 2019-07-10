Concert parking in Austin is a hassle, both in Downtown Austin, where numerous paid lots are available, and at neighborhood venues where, on show nights, cars spill onto nearby streets, creating a nuisance for residents.

To help alleviate the problem, Austin's biggest live music promoter, C3 Concerts has struck a deal with ride-hailing app Lyft to offer discounted rides to and from three of their largest venues: Stubb's, Emo's and Scoot Inn. Concert-goers heading to shows at any of these venues will receive a discount code offer in the "Know Before You Go" email that C3 sends out before each show.

According to a representative from Lyft, the ride-hailing app will absorb the cost of the discount and drivers will be compensated for the full fare on these rides.

"We very much appreciate that Scoot Inn is working with Lyft to help decrease the numbers of cars parking in our residential neighborhood," Susan Benz, chair of the East Cesar Chavez Neighborhood Plan Contact Team said in a press release about the new arrangement. "We support Austin music, and this partnership is a step in the right direction to help both patrons and residents enjoy the historic Scoot Inn.”