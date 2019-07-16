It can be lonely working remotely all the time — but Austin is a major hub for telecommuters, boasting the most amount of them out of the country's 50 largest cities, according to a 2017 study.

To make working away from the office less of a solitary experience, a whole crop of coworking sites have opened in Austin. The latest, called Craftwork Coffee Co., has a coffee shop component open to the public, in addition to the private workspace available to members. The combination coffee shop and coworking space is the first of its kind in Austin, according to a news release.

In the new Flatiron Domain building, Craftwork offers a simple menu of coffee and tea drinks, including cold brew, Americano and chai latte, all of which come in one size. Freelancers, remote employees and "on-the-go teams" can either work in the cafe area, which has plenty of seating, or snag one of the private rooms at a cost.

Craftwork, which has three Fort Worth locations, was the vision of Georgetown native Riley Kiltz. He once traveled frequently for work and noticed, during his time on the road, that he missed having human connection. Along with Trevor Hightower, president and chief development officer, and Laura Kirchhofer, director of retail operations, he brought Craftwork to Austin three years after the concept was created.

“We believe people thrive when they can be both be connected to community and have a great environment to do their best deep work,” Hightower said in the news release.

He and the other Craftwork executives opted for a clean, modern aesthetic in the Domain space — lots of wood, white tile and black accents. The simplicity of the design is in keeping with the stripped-down menus of coffee and snacks, including pastries, sandwiches and breakfast tacos.

There is currently "founding member" pricing available on coworking memberships, which have a monthly rate of $300 until the end of August. Membership benefits include a dedicated workspace, free coffee, and 24-hour access to conference rooms and community work tables. Conference rooms are also available for use at $60 per hour.

Want to check it out before deciding whether to become a regular there? Craftwork will have a grand opening celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. on July 25 with specialty drinks, live music by Phil Luna, food catered by Doc Bs, Craftwork gift cards and more. Tickets are a $5 donation to the PTSD Foundation of America's Camp Hope program. An RSVP at this Eventbrite link is required to attend.

Craftwork's Austin location is at 10727 Domain Dr., Unit 100., and is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit craftworkcoffeeco.com/locations/domain.