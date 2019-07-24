Dining

Quesoff. Celebrate one of Austin's favorite things, queso, at this returning competition pitting some of Austin's best restaurants and best purveyors of melted cheese against each other. They will compete in four categories — meaty, spicy, veggie and wild card — while you taste your way through their cheesy offerings. A best of show award will also be given. Participants include Eldorado Cafe, Maudie's, NXNW Restaurant & Brewery, and past winner Kesos Tacos. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. $3-$5. The Mohawk, 912 Red River St. facebook.com/events/mohawk-austin/quesoff-2019/2930644947000675

Paella Night in the Garden. Articulture, a design firm, boutique and event space with a focus on plant and botanical design, hosts Paella Night in the Garden with Mi Paella this weekend. While relaxing in the tranquil setting of Articulture Gardens, attendees can watch as chef Saúl Arteta of Mi Paella cooks authentic, larger-than-life paella from scratch while they indulge in a classic Spanish tapas selection, listen to flamenco guitarist Luisma Ramos and enjoy a special Spanish wine tasting. 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. $80. 6405 Manchaca Rd. articulturedesigns.com/class-sign-up/paella-night-in-the-garden-july-27

Art

"Go Figure." Link & Pin Gallery presents six award-winning Austin figurative painters, including J.C. Amorrortu, Lawrence Jolly and Kristi Standley, expressing their individual impressions of beauty in chaotic times. They all have different styles for their art, but each one of the works tells a story and features colorful, thought-provoking characters both human and animal. Opening reception 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Show: noon to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday or by appointment through Aug. 18. 2235 E. Sixth St. 512-900-8952, linkpinart.com

Film

Bronson Day at Vulcan Video. Vulcan's first-ever Bronson Day is a full marathon of Charles Bronson's violent works. The day will be capped off with a 16 mm outdoor showing of his "Death Hunt," hosted by Bat City Cinema. Beer will be available starting at noon, there will be Bronson movies all day in the store, and the free screening will start at sundown. You can bring your own beer and chairs. Free. 4411 Russell Drive. facebook.com/events/453233478807206

Music

Hot Summer Nights: And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead at Stubb’s outdoor. Austin post-hardcore heavies Trail of Dead lead the bill for the Hot Summer Nights showcase presented by Modern Outsider Records and Friends. The band has been touring the world this year celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 1999 album, “Madonna,” by playing it in its entirety. Shoegaze specialists Moving Panoramas, indie-pop outfit Caroline Says, Bright Light Social Hour’s Curtis Roush and If Climbing round out the bill. Free. 7 p.m. Saturday. 801 Red River St. stubbsaustin.com — Deborah Sengupta Stith

Russian Festival Concert 2019. The Saturday concert is a culmination of the Balalaika and Domra Association of America's 41st annual convention, a gathering of international musicians from Russia, Ukraine, Canada and the U.S. that offered a week of master music classes, rehearsals, performances and cultural activities. The concert, which the public can attend, features an 80-piece Russian folk instrument orchestra, the largest such group in the world. 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday. $15-$20. Bates Recital Hall, 2406 Robert Dedman Drive. bdaa.com/content/Conventions/2019/concert.html

Family

Lady Bird Day at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. Enjoy family-friendly fun and free admission in honor of Lady Bird Johnson, the center's namesake and co-founder. Lady Bird Day celebrates her environmental legacy and the legislation that she inspired; thanks to her influence, President Lyndon B. Johnson's administration enacted more than 200 environment-related laws. Activities include community yoga, games, docent-led garden tours and screenings of films about the former First Lady. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Free. 4801 La Crosse Ave. wildflower.org