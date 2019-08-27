Evan LeRoy and Sawyer Lewis are inviting some friends over to smoke. The team at LeRoy & Lewis, one of the top barbecue operations in the state, will host a Pitmaster’s Potluck at their truck at Cosmic Coffee and Beer Garden (121 Pickle Road) Sept. 8.

The event will include food from some of the best pitmasters from around the state, with Esaul Ramos (2M Smokehouse in San Antonio), Patrick and Erin Feges (Feges BBQ in Houston) and Reese Bros and Phillip Moellering (Brick Vault Brewery & Barbecue in Marathon) among the 10 cooks in attendance. The menu includes beef back ribs, pollo asado, Korean pork steak and much more. See the complete roster and menu below.

Tickets for the event that runs from 6 to 9 p.m. are $50 per person and can be purchased online. The tickets include appetizers provided by Salt & Time, a potluck plate and two drink tickets at Cosmic Coffee and Beer Garden. More information at pitmasterspotluck.eventbrite.com.

Now open

One of the most respected names in Third Wave coffee has made its Texas debut. Intelligentsia Coffee opened last week at 607 W. Third St. in the Third + Shoal tower downtown.

The company that was founded in Chicago has some Texas flavor. The shop sells baked goods from Easy Tiger and Sour Duck Market and the coffeebar designed by Austin-based architect Scott Magic features Texas limestone intended to echo Texas swimming holes, and a mural created using recycled bricks by local artist Erin Curtis.

The daily coffee menus feature single-origin coffees curated each morning by baristas, along with six coffee and tea drinks available on-tap. Austin even gets a little love with a drink created especially for this market, The Roadrunner (cold coffee, fresh pressed grapefruit juice and soda over ice). Intelligentsia is open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Current Austinite Doug Zell and Emily Mange founded Intelligentsia Coffee in Chicago in 1995; Peet’s Coffee and Tea purchased and a majority stake in the company was purchased by in 2015.

Labor Day Weekend

The summer of fried chicken continues over Labor Day weekend, when Los Angeles-based Lucky Bird visits Austin for a pop-up series.

Dean’s One Trick Pony, the tiki-inspired burger and cocktail bar in the western corner of the Line Hotel will host Dean’s chef-owner Chris Dane from Thursday through Sunday. Lucky Bird, which operates out of the Grand Central Market in downtown L.A., will serve two-piece fried chicken plates, chicken sandwiches and bottles of their housemade hot sauce.

Looking to turn lunch into a staycation, the Line is offering lakeside room starting at $195, with a $20 credit for poolside dining and free valet, when people use the code LEISUREPLZ when making reservations for Labor Day weekend.