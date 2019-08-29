The Out of Bounds Comedy Festival, featuring sketch, improv and standup from Austin and elsewhere, started Aug. 27 and continues through Sept. 2.

Big names include Scott Adsit (of "30 Rock"), Laura Kightlinger and Vanessa Gonzalez, formerly of Austin. Other acts on the bill include "Bigfoot, the Musical," Austin comic Liz Behan, improv group Loverboy and Los Angeles comic M.K. Paulsen (formerly of Austin).

There are also a ton of workshops focusing on various aspects of comedy creation. Each workshop is three hours long. If a workshop sells out, one can get on a waiting list. Workshops are open to anyone, but it is recommended that students have some improv experience. According to the organizers, a student’s spot in a workshop is forfeited if they are more than 10 minutes late without notification. Their spot will become available to those on the waitlist.

All-access badges cost $129; individual tickets to shows are also on sale at the fest's website and at venue box offices. Get more information and check out the full slate at oobfest.com.