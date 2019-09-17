Are you ready for some Wintry Mix? It's still summer for a few more days — or weeks here in Austin, perhaps — but never fear: Hanson, the all-in-the-family Oklahoma pop sensation, is coming soon, with a holiday tour that includes a Dec. 8 concert at Emo's.

The set list will consist of "Christmas and holiday classics, fan favorites and the live preview of brand new music from the band’s forthcoming seventh studio album, set for release in 2020," according to the press release announcing the tour. (We're pretty sure "MmmBop" will qualify as a fan favorite.)

Tickets, $35-$38, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via the venue's website (which also notes various presale opportunities). Opening the show are Paul McDonald and Joshua & the Holy Rollers.

The Tulsa trio featuring brothers Taylor, Isaac and Zac Hanson first came to Austin in 1994 for South by Southwest when they ranged in age from 8 to 13. When they returned to SXSW in 2017, we brought them back to the Krieg Complex softball fields, where they found a manager in that first visit, for the video above.

READ MORE: Hanson returns to SXSW softball field where fate intervened in 1994