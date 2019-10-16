OUR TOP PICKS

Local album releases. Seems like this happens almost unfailingly — a slew of release shows within the same few days as we hit the peak spring and fall seasons for new records. This week’s batch is an impressive crop, beginning Friday with British Isles expat duo Beat Root Revival playing the 04 Center to celebrate their new album “Up” with guests Pat Byrne and Alice Spencer (8 p.m., $20-$40). Also Friday, long-running indie-folk-rockers the Deer throw an early party for “Do No Harm,” due out Nov. 1, at Antone’s with Ley Line and Big Cedar Fever at Antone’s (9 p.m., $17). There’s three release shows over the weekend at Saxon Pub, starting with singer-songwriter Jenifer Jackson for “Paths” at 6 p.m. Saturday (free), followed by power-pop hitmakers Fastball toasting “The Help Machine” with guests Deep Blue Something at 8 p.m. ($25), and new-wave/alt-rock lifer Larry Seaman spotlighting his new disc “Resurrectionist” at 3 p.m. Sunday ($5). Finally, “Ghost of Love,” the latest from songwriter Jeremy Nail, gets its due on Wednesday at the Townsend (7:30 p.m., $8-$10). — P.B.

Friday: Max Richter at ACL Live. The renowned contemporary-classical minimalist composer made a big splash at last year’s South by Southwest with an eight-hour overnight performance of his epic “Sleep” at Bass Concert Hall. Richter, whose music has been widely heard in film and television projects, will perform music from HBO’s Austin-filmed “The Leftovers” plus a portion of “Sleep” at this concert featuring the American Contemporary Music Ensemble and soprano singer Grace Davidson. The Austin visit is one of just seven in the United States this year. $39.50-$55. 8 p.m. 310 Willie Nelson Blvd. acl-live.com. — P.B.

Saturday: Self Care Saturday at Symphony Square. The Austin City Limits Music Festival is over, but maybe the truth still hurts. If you're having "Juice" withdrawal following Lizzo's epic two weekends at the fest, the nice folks from Frida Friday ATX are here to help. They are closing out Latinx Heritage Month with an evening event featuring music and drag performances honoring the queen of self care. DJ Chorizo funk will drop the grooves to make you move and drag artists Amber Nicole Davenport, Kelly Kline, Diamond Dior and Haute Garbage will perform. There will also be a marketplace centered on self care vendors alongside the regular Frida Friday artisans. Free. 6 p.m. 1101 Red River St. fridafridayatx.org — D.S.S.

Saturday: Danny Brown at Empire Garage. The oddball rapper with a distinctive, often debaucherous flow just dropped his fifth studio album "uknowwhatimsaying¿" produced by Golden Era hip-hop icon Q-Tip. The collaboration finds the 38-year-old rhyme slinger scaling back his often frenetic pace for a collection that's occasionally introspective without losing Brown's wicked wit. Ashnikko and Zelooperz open. $27.50. 8 p.m. 606 E. Seventh St. empireatx.com — D.S.S.

Saturday: Rodney Crowell at 04 Center. Houston native Crowell made it big in country music after he went to Nashville in the 1970s, eventually racking up a string of chart-topping hits in the 1980s. But he’s turned his eye and his heart more toward home since the turn of the century with albums such as “The Houston Kid” and especially this year’s “Texas,” which features an impressive roll call of Lone Star special guests including Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett and Billy Gibbons. $38-$68. 7 p.m. 2701 S. Lamar Blvd. 04center.com. — P.B.

Sunday: Swan Songs Serenade at Four Seasons. Vital music-related nonprofits such as the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians and the SIMS Foundation rightfully get a lot of attention, but Swan Songs has a uniquely simple and compassionate mission: to provide live music performances for terminally ill patients. The organization’s biggest annual fundraiser always brings out first-rate local talent, and this year is no exception, with Grammy-nominated pianist Marcia Ball plus the Blues Women Revue of Lou Ann Barton, Shelley King and Sarah Brown. The event includes dinner plus silent and live auctions. $150. 6 p.m. 98 San Jacinto Blvd. swansongs.org. — P.B.

Thursday: Austin City Limits Hall of Fame induction ceremony at ACL Live. Since a 2014, the long-running music television show has welcomed more than a dozen performers into its hallowed circle. This year’s honorees include two with long ties to Austin, Lyle Lovett and Shawn Colvin, plus a living legend of the blues, Buddy Guy. Performers who’ll help induct them by performing some of their songs include Jackson Browne, Shemekia Copeland, Jimmie Vaughan, Bruce Hornsby, Sarah Jarosz, Willis Alan Ramsey and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, with Robert Earl Keen serving as host. Individual tickets are sold out, but limited premium seating is available through sponsorship packages. 7:30 p.m. 301 Willie Nelson Blvd. acl-live.com. — P.B.

ALSO PLAYING

Friday

Julia Michaels, Rhys Lewis at Emo’s

Acoustic Alchemy at One World Theatre

Jukebox the Ghost, Zach Jones & the Tricky Bits at Mohawk outdoor

Hovvdy, Caroline Says at Barracuda

Parker McCollum at Stubb’s outdoor

Cass McCombs, Air Waves at 3Ten

Hudson Moore, Deanna Wheeler at Empire Control Room

Savage Poor, Guy Forsyth Band, Denny Freeman at Saxon Pub

Sideshow Tragedy, Patrick Sweany, Blues Specialists at Continental Club

Memory Keepers, Fossors at ABGB

Lost Counts, Emily Gimble at Continental Gallery

Selfless Lovers, Brian Scartocci, Rosie Flores Revue at C-Boy’s

Latino Moonlight Serenades with Lesly Reynaga at Texas Rowing Center

P.T. Banks, Harvest Thieves at Easton Park

Saturday

Bastille, Joywave at Austin360 Amphitheater

Dwight Yoakam, Drew Parker, Waylon Payne at Nutty Brown Amphitheatre

Maxo Cream, Q Da Fool, Slayter at Emo’s

Penny & Sparrow at Paramount Theatre

Too Many Zooz, Thumpasaurus at Scoot Inn

Stephen Clair, Jon Langford, Big Gun Show, Cornell Hurd Band at Continental Club

Max Bemis, Perma, Museum Mouth at Barracuda

Tomar & the FCs, JD Clark, Dave Insley at White Horse

Ray Prim, Latin at Heart at One-2-One Bar

John Craigie, Ali Holder at Cactus Cafe

ABGB Debuts with High Heavens, Cuckoos, Automatic Weekend at ABGB

Lost Counts, Beaver Nelson at Continental Gallery

Selfless Lovers, Brian Scartocci, Lavelle White at C-Boy’s

Ephraim Owens at Elephant Room

Sunday

Nino De Pura at Long Center

Legendary Pink Dots at Barracuda

Keiko Matsui at One World Theatre

=Little Mazarn, Laura Wolf, Future Museums at Cheer Up Charlie’s

Damn Torpedoes at Cosmic

Purgatory Players at El Mercado Backstage

Bleached Roses, Lizzy Lehman, Fuvk at Hotel Vegas

Plague Vendor, No Parents at Stubb’s indoor

Them Duquaines at ABGB

Jeff Hellmer Trio at Elephant Room

Alan Haynes at Parker Jazz Club

Sarah Arenella at Geraldine’s

Monday

Experience Hendrix with Buddy Guy, Billy Cox, Joe Satriani, Johnny Lang, Dweezil Zappa, more at ACL Live

Jesse Malin & Joseph Arthur, Diane & the Gentlemen at Stubb’s indoor

Mystery Monday with Christine Albert, Rich Brotherton & Casper Rawls at El Mercado Backstage

Steel Monday with Geoff Queen at Sam’s Town Point

Brad Stivers, Blue Monday with Carl Weathersby, James Bullard at Antone’s

Church on Monday Band at Continental Gallery

Peterson Brothers at Continental Club

Chris Gage at Donn’s Depot

Super Thief, No Men, Observer at Cheer Up Charlie’s

Andy MacIntyre, Texas KGB, Jeff Warren Johnston at One-2-One Bar

Derrick Davis Trio at Geraldine’s

Tuesday

Tyler the Creator, Blood Orange, Goldlink at Erwin Center

Clairo,Beabadoobee, Hello Yello at Emo’s

Sandy Alex G, Tomberlin, Arthur at Mohawk outdoor

Temples, Honey Harper at Scoot Inn

Reverend Horton Heat, Alejandro Escovedo, Hooten Hallers at Continental Club

White Reaper, Criminal Hygiene, Being Dead at Barracuda

Ephraim Owens, James McMurtry at Continental Gallery

Banners, Ellevator at Stubb’s indoor

Lola Tried, AMA, Xetas at Hotel Vegas

Lindsay Beaver, Antone’s Big Trio, Ruins at Antone’s

Henri Herbert, 8-½ Souvenirs at C-Boy’s

Mac N’ Keys at Townsend

Emily Shirley at Geraldine’s

Wednesday

Live, Bush, Our Lady Peace at HEB Center

Ra Ra Riot, Bayonne at Scoot Inn

Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers, Mom Jeans, Philharmonik at Stubb’s outdoor

Reverend Horton Heat, Alejandro Escovedo, Rosie Flores at Continental Club

Big Wild, Evan Giia, Ark Patrol at Emo’s

Shawn Phillips at Cactus Cafe

David Wilcox at One World Theatre

Texas Radio Live with Jon Dee Graham, William Harries Graham at Guero’s

Hunt Sales Memorial at Long Center Rollins Studio Theatre

Eve Monsees, Soul Man Sam, Bill Carter at Antone’s

Mayeux & Broussard, Jomo & the Possup Posse, Sour Bridges at Cheer Up Charlie’s

Warren Hood at ABGB

Ray Prim at Geraldine’s

Peterson Brothers at Far Out Lounge

Trube Farrell & Snizz, Matt Hubbard Trio, John X Reed at C-Boy’s

Jana Pochop, Grace Pettis at Threadgill’s

Julie Slim, Jennifer Fuentes at Parker Jazz Club

Thursday

Nobuntu at Bass Concert Hall

Wild Child at Far Out Lounge

Reverend Horton Heat, James Intveld, Jesse Dayton at Continental Club

Coin, Dayglow at Emo’s

Leigh Nash, Jordan Whitmore at 04 Center

Thomas Csorba, Prescriptions at Stubb’s indoor

Shandon Sahm, Eric Miller at Townsend

Berkshire Hounds, Otis the Destroyer, Annabelle Chairlegs at Hole in the Wall

Free Skizzy Mars, Yoshi Flower, Grady at Empire Control Room

Jordan Moser at Waterloo Records

Bonnie Whitmore, Tameca Jones at Continental Gallery

American Dreamer, Steel Betty at Cactus Cafe

Jason Hawk Harris, Ali Holder, Little Brave at Hotel Vegas

Watters, Reverent Few at Antone’s

Making Movies, Suzanna Choffel at C-Boy’s

Gil Del Bosque Quartet, Tres Musicos at Elephant Room

Garrett T. Capps, Tender Things, Missy Beth & the Morning Afters at White Horse

Kenny Williams, Ryan Davis Trio at Parker Jazz Club