I was in the Upper Kirby location of Local Foods in Houston last year thinking to myself that the counter-service restaurant would make a great fit in Austin with its healthy and tasty salads (kale Caesar), sandwiches (quinoa burger), poke, entrees (grilled salmon and lentils) and sides like beets and lentils with cranberries and pickled onions.

I guess my predictive powers will be put to the test later this year. As we told you in our December 30 piece looking ahead to restaurants opening in Austin in 2020, Local Foods will open its first Austin location at 454 W. Second St. in the 2nd Street District in late summer. Martin Berson, the founder of Snap Kitchen, is the Austin partner for the operation run by his longtime Houston friend, owner Benjy Levit, and partner/culinary director Dylan Murray. Levit is the longtime owner operator of the New American bistro Benjy’s, a longtime staple in Houston’s Rive Village.

There are five locations of Local Foods operating in Houston.