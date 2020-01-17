Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday. Here are a few ways to make the holiday weekend honoring the U.S. civil rights leader a memorable one.

The 28th annual MLK Community March begins at 9 a.m. Jan. 20 at 21st Street and Speedway (near the Martin Luther King Jr. statue on the University of Texas campus) and heads to the south steps of the Capitol. It will continue to Huston-Tillotson University. Marchers are encouraged to bring canned goods or nonperishable food items to be donated to the Capital Area Food Bank.

Right after the march, stay for the cultural festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Huston-Tillotson. There will be performances by Blue Vinyl Crates featuring Ter’ell and Rashay; Tameca Jones: Magna Carda; and Distinguished Soundz. Get more information at mlkcelebration.com.

Also around UT: The LBJ Presidential Library (2313 Red River St.) will offer free admission on Jan. 20. The museum will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A good opportunity to see the Motown exhibit that ends this month, if you ask us. More information at lbjlibrary.org.

For the poets: MLK Day Open Mic Poetry & Performance on Jan. 20 at the Vortex (2307 Manor Road). It starts with 6:30 p.m. sign-ups, before a 7 p.m. community performance and 8 p.m. open mic. Find more information at vortexrep.org.

MLK Day is also a national day of service. Find Austin-area volunteer opportunities during the holiday weekend at nationalservice.gov/serve-your-community/mlk-day-service. You also might be interested in the annual Peace Through Pie events; find details at peacethroughpie.org.