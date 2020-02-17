An all-day event to celebrate everything vegan is coming to town.

Veganchill Fest is taking place on Sunday, Feb. 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Springdale Station, 979 Springdale Road Suite 160.

Hello February! The countdown to VEGANCHILL is officially on 🌴 we’ve teamed up with @beyondmeat x @gtskombucha x @dulcevidatequila to bring Texas an amazing experience w/ 50+ vegan vendors from all over Tx 🌵 • get your tickets today @ VEGANCHILL.com • #veganchillfest #veganchill #atxvegans #veganchillatx

The festival, which began last August in Houston, will feature vegan food and drink options, as well as live performances from dancers and drag queens.

All proceeds from the event will benefit ATX Vegans, a nonprofit that helps with promoting community and veganism in Austin.

General admission tickets are $10 and VIP tickets are $30. Tickets are on sale now and will not be sold at the door.