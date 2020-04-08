Test your knowledge of the world of a man who knows a whole lot about propane and propane accessories: Hank Hill, main character of Mike Judge’s Texas-set "King of the Hill" cartoon, which ran from 1997-2010 on Fox. Answers are at the bottom of this quiz.

1. Where does Hank Hill work?

A. Strickland Fuels

B. Strickland Coal

C. Strickland Propane

D. Strickland Oils

E. Strickland CBD Oils

2. Who owns the rival fuel company in Arlen across the street from Hank’s place of business?

A. B.R. McClintock!

B. M.F. Thatherton!

C. J.V. Murfessburo!

D. J.D. Peterson!

E. C.M. Punk!

3. Luann Platter is named after a serving portion option at what restaurant?

A. TGI Friday’s

B. Luby’s

C. Red Lobster

D. Plucker’s

E. Sugerfoot’s

4. What is the name of Hank’s dog?

A. Lady Bird

B. Lyndon

C. Anne

D. Delay

E. Santa Anna

5. Where does Bobby Hill go to school?

A. Lady Bird Johnson Middle School

B. Tom Landry Middle School

C. Lyndon Baines Johnson Middle School

D. Augie Garrido Middle School

E. Jerry Brown Middle School

6. In "Won't You Pimai Neighbor?," Season 4, Episode 18, Bobby might be the reincarnation of whom?

A. A Hindu priest

B. A Zoroastrian priest

C. A Hasidic rabbi

D. A Buddhist monk

E. A fourth-century Christian missionary named Robert the Chubby

7. In what war did Cotton Hill, Hank’s dad, lose his shins?

A. Korean War

B. World War I

C. World War II

D. Vietnam War

E. The Bay of Pigs

8. What is Bill Dauterive’s job?

A. Army tank driver

B. Army tank wiper

C. Army barber

D. Army mail clerk

E. Army medical test subject

9. In the Season 2 Christmas episode, what happens to Hank when he catches his mom, Tilly, and her friend, Mr. Kasner, fooling around on the Hills’ kitchen table?

A. He goes deaf

B. He goes blind

C. He starts walking with a limp

D. He loses the ability to speak

E. He starts to play a mean pinball

10. What is the name of Hank’s guitar?

A. Connie

B. Luann

C. Lady Bird

D. Betsy

E. Trigger

ANSWERS: 1. C 2. B 3. B 4. A 5. B 6. D 7. C 8. C 9. B 10. D