Readers’ Choice Awards are designed to call attention to the products, services and attractions that make Amarillo such a great place to live.
If you’re anything like our team over the past month, you’ve probably been thinking about Amarillo’s business community more than ever before. We’ve seen essential businesses rally to serve our city despite uncertainty and fear. We’ve seen some businesses forced to shut down altogether, hoping to reopen in the future. We’ve seen restaurants pivot to offer takeout or delivery. We’ve seen new heroes emerge – from the nurses and health care staff on the front lines of the outbreak to the educators who are now instructing our kids at a distance.
All of us have changed the way we interact with our community. As a result, all of us appreciate this city from a fresh perspective.
Traditionally, May has been the issue when we celebrate the businesses and organizations that serve local families. Based on a survey we sent out earlier this year – before the virus began to impact our daily lives so directly – our Readers’ Choice awards are designed to call attention to the products, services and attractions that make Amarillo such a great place to live.
We wondered if it would even be appropriate to report the results in this issue. Should we move it back a few months? Should we scrap it altogether? Is this kind of issue even appropriate during a time of national crisis?
Those are the questions we’ve been asking. We decided, however, that if there is any moment to celebrate what we love about living here, this is that moment. So here’s to the child-friendly retailers. Here’s to the preschools. Here’s to the dance programs and day camps. Here’s to the bakeries, bookstores, nail salons and gyms. Our readers love you. Our readers appreciate you. You’re the beating heart of this city and we pray that heart remains strong.
Arts and Entertainment
Art Instruction
Brush with Art 1948 Civic Circle, 355.6565, brushwithartonline.com
Runners-up:
Amarillo Museum of Art 2200 S. Van Buren St., 371.5050, amoa.org
Amarillo College Kids College 371.5000, actx.edu/kidscollege
Dance Program
ALT Academy 2751 Civic Circle, 352.0731, amarillolittletheatre.org/alt-academy
Runners-up:
Lone Star Dance Academies 3218 Hobbs Road, 372.2463, lonestarballet.org
Amarillo College Kids College 371.5000, actx.edu/kidscollege
Music Program
ALT Academy 2751 Civic Circle, 352.0731, amarillolittletheatre.org/alt-academy
Runners-up:
Amarillo Youth Choirs 203 SW Eighth Ave., Suite 525, 372.1100, amayouthchoirs.org
Amarillo Youth Symphony 301 S. Polk St., Suite 700, 376.8782, amarillosymphony.org
Theater Program
ALT Academy 2751 Civic Circle, 352.0731, amarillolittletheatre.org/alt-academy
Runners-up:
Amarillo College Kids College 371.5000, actx.edu/kidscollege
Kwahadi Dancers 9151 I-40 East, 335.3175
Education
Day Camp
Don Harrington Discovery Center 1200 Streit Drive, 355.9547, discoverycenteramarillo.org
Runners-up:
West Texas A&M University Summer Camps & Youth Programs wtamu.edu
Amarillo College Badger Kids Camps and Classes 371.5000, actx.edu/kidscollege
Financial Education Program
Amarillo National Bank Multiple locations; 378.8000, anb.com
Runners-up:
FirstBank Southwest Multiple locations; fbsw.com
Amarillo Community Federal Credit Union Multiple locations; acfcu.org
Gymnastics Instruction
Amarillo College Kids College 371.5000, actx.edu/kidscollege
Runners-up:
Cheer Texas 9200 Soncy Road, 468.9355, cheertexas.com
All American Gymnastics 2909 Wolflin Ave., 355.0671, allamericangymnasticsamarillo.com
Martial Arts
Class Extreme Martial Arts 5740 Canyon Drive, 242.4362, extrememartialarts.com
Runners-up:
Kim’s Tae Kwon Do Institute 4461 Ridgecrest Circle, 352.8593
Amarillo Martial Arts Center 3101 S. Western St., Suite 3, 367.9733, amarillomartialarts.com
Mother’s Day Out
Saint Stephen Church 4600 S. Western St., 355.7271, ssumc.net
Runners-up:
First Baptist Church 1208 S. Tyler St., 373.2891, firstamarillo.org/first-steps
Saint Paul United Methodist Church 4317 I-40 West, 352.5615, saintpaulonline.org
Preschool
Bright Minds Academy 912 Clyde St., 418.6192/7601 Golden Pond Place, Building 4, 418.2070
Runners-up:
Amarillo Montessori Academy 3806 S. Bowie St., 353.3871, amarillomontessori.com
Polk Street United Methodist Church 1401 S. Polk St., 374.2891, psumc.com
Private School
San Jacinto Christian Academy 501 S. Carolina St., 372.2285, sanjac.org
Runners-up:
Ascension Academy 9301 Ascension Parkway, 342.0515, ascensionacademy.org
St. Andrew’s Episcopal School 1515 S. Georgia St., 376.9501, standrewsschool.org
Tutoring
Sylvan Learning of Amarillo 3440 Bell St., Suite 300, 731.6203, sylvanlearning.com
Runners-up:
Mathnasium of Amarillo 200 Westgate Parkway West, Suite J, 418.6778, mathnasium.com/amarillo
Kumon Math and Reading Center of Amarillo – Southwest 8801 Buccola Ave., Suite 400, 464.4110, kumon.com
Vacation Bible School
First Baptist Church 1208 S. Tyler St., 373.2891, firstamarillo.org/children
Runners-up:
Paramount Baptist Church 3801 S. Western St., 355.3396, paramount.org
St. Mary’s Cathedral School 1200 S. Washington St., 376.9112, stmarysamarillo.org
Health Care
Allergist Allergy A.R.T.S. 6842 Plum Creek Drive, 353.7000, allergyarts.com
Runners-up:
Quail Creek Ear, Nose & Throat Center 6830 Plum Creek Drive, 355.9999, quailcreekent.com
BSA Panhandle Ear, Nose & Throat 3501 Soncy Road, Suite 140, 355.5625, bsahs.org/locations
Audiologist
WTAMU Speech and Hearing Clinic WTAMU Amarillo Center, 720 S. Tyler St., Suite 120, 651.5101, wtamu.edu
Runners-up:
The Hearing and Balance Center at Quail Creek 6830 Plum Creek Drive, 355.9999, quailcreekent.com
BSA Panhandle Ear, Nose & Throat 3501 Soncy Road, Suite 140, 355.5625, bsahs.org/locations
Birthing Suite
BSA Health System 1600 Wallace Blvd., 212.2000, bsahs.org
Runners-up:
Northwest Texas Healthcare System 1501 Coulter St., 354.1000, nwths.com
Birth Haven 5503 SW Ninth Ave., Suite A, 683.9972, beyondbirthmidwifery.com
Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist
BSA Panhandle Ear, Nose & Throat 3501 Soncy Road, Suite 140, 355.5625, bsahs.org/locations
Runners-up:
Quail Creek Ear, Nose & Throat Center 6830 Plum Creek Drive, 355.9999, quailcreekent.com
Dr. Joy Obokhare 1600 Coulter St., 398.3627, nwtpg.com
Lactation Specialist
BSA Health System 1600 Wallace Blvd., 212.2000, bsahs.org
Runners-up:
Northwest Texas Healthcare System 1501 Coulter St., 354.1000, nwths.com
Baby Café BSA – Meeting Room D, 1600 Wallace Blvd., second floor, bsahs.org
Mommy Makeover
Awaken Med Spa 9200 Town Square Blvd., Suite 1150, 354.8600, awakenspa.com
Runners-up:
Proffer Surgical Associates 1611 Wallace Blvd., 354.4900, drproffer.com
Elaine Cook, M.D., Advanced Skin Treatment Center 7620 Hillside Road, Suite 100, 358.1117, skintreatment.com
Obstetrician
Panhandle OBGYN 7620 Wallace Blvd., 359.5468, panhandleobgyn.com
Runners-up:
Women's Healthcare Associates 1301 Coulter St., Suite 300, 355.6330, whaonline.net
Carrasco & Carrasco MDs, LLP 1911 Port Lane, Suite B, 359.9100
Orthodontist Hodges & Hodges Orthodontics 5212 S. Coulter St., 353.9862, hodgesandhodgesortho.com
Runners-up:
Sparkman Orthodontics 7701 SW 45th Ave., 355.9732, sparkmanorthodontics.com
Harwell & Cook Orthodontics 3420 Thornton Drive, 353.3593, harwellandcookortho.com
Orthopedic Surgeon
Amarillo Bone & Joint Clinic PLLC 1100 Coulter St., 468.9700, abjc.net
Runners-up:
Thane Morgan, M.D., Amarillo Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center 1600 Coulter St., Building B., 355.4900, amaortho.com
(TIE FOR THIRD) Northwest Texas Physicians Group 1000 Craig Drive, 398.3627, nwtpg.com
Reagan Crossnoe, M.D., Amarillo Bone & Joint Clinic PLLC 1100 Coulter St., 468.9700, abjc.net
Pediatric Dentistry
Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics 2300 Wolflin Ave., 381.3113/3501 Soncy Road, Suite 129, 381.3171, amarillopediatricdentistry.com
Runners-up:
AOMS Pediatric Dentistry 5051 S. Soncy Road, 803.9452, aomspediatricdentistry.com
Modery Family Dental 9200 Town Square Blvd., Suite 1090, 731.1180, moderydental.com
Pediatric Diagnostic Imaging
BSA Health System 1600 Wallace Blvd., 212.2000, bsahs.org
Runners-up:
Northwest Texas Healthcare System 1501 Coulter St., 354.1000, nwths.com
Open Air Imaging Center 7400 Wallace Blvd., 353.8333, amarilloimaging.com
Pediatrician
Dr. Taghreed Maaytah, TLC Pediatrics of Amarillo 3501 Soncy Road, Suite 102, 353.7900, drmaaytah.com
Runners-up:
John M. Young, M.D., Pediatrics 1500 Coulter St., Suite 3, 354.0404, ext. 330, youngpediatrician.com
(TIE FOR THIRD) Amarillo Children's Clinic 17 Care Circle, 468.6277, amarillochildrensclinic.com
Rex Fletcher, M.D., PA 3501 S. Soncy Road, Suite 110, 353.1400
Podiatrist
Sicher Foot Center 19 Care Circle, 353.3366, sicherfootcenter.com
Runners-up:
Amarillo Foot Specialists 5109 Lexington Square, Suite 200, 322.3338, amarillofootspecialists.com
High Plains Podiatry 1900 S. Coulter St., Suite P, 354.8760
Ultrasound
BSA Health System 1600 Wallace Blvd., 212.2000, bsahs.org
Runners-up:
Women’s Healthcare Associates 1301 Coulter St., Suite 300, 355.6330, whaonline.net
Northwest Texas Healthcare System 1501 Coulter St., 354.1000, nwths.com
Lifestyles
Cakes/Cupcakes
The Ruffled Cup Cupcakery & Sweet Shoppe 3440 Bell St., Suite 100, 318.3961, theruffledcup.com
Runners-up:
Nothing Bundt Cakes 2303 S. Georgia St., nothingbundtcakes.com
Belmar Bakery 3325 Bell St., 355.0141, belmarbakery.com
Day Care
Polk Street United Methodist Church 1401 S. Polk St., 374.2891, psumc.com
Runners-up:
Amarillo Montessori Academy 3806 S. Bowie St., 353.3871, amarillomontessori.com
Bright Minds Academy 912 Clyde St., 418.6192/7601 Golden Pond Place, Building 4, 418.2070
Family-Friendly Employer
Chick-fil-A Multiple locations; chick-fil-a.com
Runners-up:
Amarillo National Bank Multiple locations; 378.8000, anb.com
FirstBank Southwest Multiple locations; fbsw.com
Financial Planner
Amarillo National Bank Multiple locations; 378.8000, anb.com
Runners-up:
FirstBank Southwest Multiple locations; fbsw.com
Happy State Bank Multiple locations; 358.5100, happybank.com
First-time Home Buyer’s Program
Amarillo National Bank Multiple locations; 378.8000, anb.com
Runners-up:
FirstBank Southwest Multiple locations; fbsw.com
Amarillo Community Federal Credit Union Multiple locations; acfcu.org
Home Builder
Wyben Homes 220.4565, wybenhomes.com
Runners up:
Old World Construction, LLC 4804 Lexington Square, 353.3307, old-world-construction.com
Omega Homes 2607 Wolflin Ave., Suite 970, 282.1144, omegahomespro.com
Infant/Child Photographer
Carol McKinney Photography 5715 Mary Dell Drive, 654.6191, carolmckinneyphotography.com
Runners-up:
Chriselda Photography 418.8600, chriselda.com
(TIE FOR THIRD) Pam Lary Photography 6 Stoneridge Drive, 353.7631
The Photo Store 3706 Olsen Blvd., 358.9616, thephotostore.net
Invitations and Announcements
Noteworthy Printing 676.8544, noteworthyprinting.com
Runners-up:
Et Cetera 2479 I-40 West, 358.2333, etceteraonline.com
Little Brown House 2610 Wolflin Ave., 352.0321, littlebrownhouseamarillo.com
Kid-friendly Hair
Salon Sport Clips 2325 S. Georgia St., 467.2547, haircutmengeorgiaamarillotx.com 3240 S. Soncy Road, Suite 200, 355.2547, haircutmensoncyamarillotx.com
Runners-up:
Great Clips Multiple locations; greatclips.com
Tortoise & The Hair 6014 S. Western St., Suite 700, 367.8046
Kid-friendly Nail Salon
bēbē Nail Salon 2319 S. Georgia St., 331.1333
Runners-up:
La Belle Nail Spa & Salon 1900 S. Western St., 355.6500
(TIE FOR THIRD) Deluxe Nails 3333 Coulter St., Suite C-6, 457.0225, deluxenailsamarillo.com
K&K Nail Spa 201 westgate Parkway, Suite W, 358.3030
Kid-friendly Restaurant
Chick-fil-A Multiple locations; chick-fil-a.com
Runners-up:
Mr. Gatti’s Pizza 4412 S. Western St., 355.5601, mrgattispizza.com
Blue Sky 4201 I-40 West, 355.8100/5060 S. Coulter St., 322.3888, blueskytexas.com
Maternity Photographer
Chriselda Photography 418.8600, chriselda.com
Runners-up:
Carol McKinney Photography 5715 Mary Dell Drive, 654.6191, carolmckinneyphotography.com
The Photo Store 3706 Olsen Blvd., 358.9616, thephotostore.net
Party Inflatables
Extreme Inflatables of Amarillo 8205 W. McCormick Road, 670.3100
Runners-up:
ABC Inflatable 4518 S. Georgia St., 654.2180, abcinflatable.com
A-Team Rentals 1715 SE 10th Ave., 373.8326, ateamrental.com
Party Place
Cinergy Amarillo 9201 Cinergy Square, 414.3600, cinergy.com
Runners-up:
AMP’D! Adventure Park 5461 McKenna Square, 513.2478, ampd.fun
Little Bee’s Playhouse 2600 Wolflin Ave., 418.6267, littlebeesplayhouse.com
Shopping
Children’s Book Store
Barnes & Noble 2415 Soncy Road, 352.2300, barnesandnoble.com
Runners-up:
Burrowing Owl Books 7406 SW 34th Ave., 367.8961/419 16th St., 282.9888, burrowingowlbookstore.com
Mardel Christian & Education 2203 S. Western St., Space 500, 353.2135, mardel.com
Children’s Clothes
(TIE) CB Boutique 2819 Civic Circle, 356.5068, cbboutique.net
Once Upon a Child 3440 Bell St., 354.0071, onceuponachildamarillo.com
Runners-up:
Old Navy 2710 S. Soncy Road, 359.6565, oldnavy.gap.com
Carter's 2804 S. Soncy Road, 358.0501, carters.com
Children’s Shoes
Shoe Carnival 3102 Soncy Road, 356.0716, shoecarnival.com
Runners-up:
Dillard's 7701 I-40 West, 358.7771, dillards.com
Academy Sports + Outdoors 4400 Soncy Road, 457.2460, academy.com
Family-Friendly Vehicles
Street Toyota 4500 S. Soncy Road, 355.9846, streettoyota.com
Runners-up:
Bobby Duby Motors 4215 S. Georgia St., 352.9800, bobbyduby.com
(TIE FOR THIRD) AutoNation Chevrolet 2200 I-40 East, 553.5676, autonationchevroletamarillo.com
Street Volkswagen 8707 Pilgrim Drive, 350.8999, streetvw.com
Gift Shop
Silverland’s Hallmark 2608 Wolflin Ave., 355.2525, shopsilverland.com
Runners-up:
Barnes Jewelry 100 Westgate Parkway, 355.9874, barnesjewelry.com
Lizzie Mae’s Mercantile 10101 Amarillo Blvd. West, 331.1710
Infant/Toddler Clothes
Carter's 2804 S. Soncy Road, 358.0501, carters.com
Runners-up:
Once Upon a Child 3440 Bell St., 354.0071, onceuponachildamarillo.com
Clothez Exchange 4515 S. Georgia St., Suite 112, 352.6244, clothezexchange.com
Maternity Clothes
Target 8201 I-40 West, 358.4030, target.com
Runners-up:
Motherhood Maternity 2816 S. Soncy Road, 337.0495, motherhood.com
Clothez Exchange 4515 S. Georgia St., Suite 112, 352.6244, clothezexchange.com
Specialty Toys
Unique Toys 7820 Hillside Road, 418.6186
Runners-up:
The Secret Place 3690 S. Soncy Road, 467.9800, thesecretplacegifts.com
Fluffaholic 2622 SW 34th Ave., 888.600.0047, fluffaholic.com
Sporting Equipment
Academy Sports + Outdoors 4400 Soncy Road, 457.2460, academy.com
Runners-up:
Hills Sport Shop 4021 Mockingbird Lane, 355.7224, hillssport.com
CD Ski & Sports 2305 S. Georgia St., 352.4529, cdskisports.com
Things to Do
Arcade Cinergy Amarillo 9201 Cinergy Square, 414.3600, cinergy.com
Runners-up:
Wonderland Amusement Park 2601 Dumas Drive, 383.3344, wonderlandpark.com
Mr. Gatti's Pizza 4412 S. Western St., 355.5601, mrgattispizza.com
Family-Friendly Excursion
Amarillo Sod Poodles 715 S. Buchanan St., 803.7762, milb.com/amarillo
Runners-up:
Palo Duro Canyon State Park 11450 Park Road 5, 488.2227, palodurocanyon.com
Don Harrington Discovery Center 1200 Streit Drive, 355.9547, discoverycenteramarillo.org
Family Gym
Amarillo Town Club 4514 Cornell St., 468.0398/7700 Hillside Road, 468.0300, amarillotownclub.com
Runners-up:
Verdure 5701 Time Square Blvd., Suite 100, 803.8088, verdurefitness.com
Planet Fitness 3801 Olsen Blvd., 358.8000, planetfitness.com
Holiday Programs
“Texas” Outdoor Musical Drama 1514 Fifth Ave., Canyon, 655.2181, texas-show.com
Runners-up:
Amarillo Botanical Gardens 1400 Streit Drive, 352.6513, amarillobotanicalgardens.org
Amarillo Little Theatre 2019 Civic Circle, 355.9991, amarillolittletheatre.org
Indoor Play Area
Cinergy Amarillo 9201 Cinergy Square, 414.3600, cinergy.com
Runners-up:
(TIE FOR SECOND) Little Bee’s Playhouse 2600 Wolflin Ave., 418.6267, littlebeesplayhouse.com
Don Harrington Discovery Center 1200 Streit Drive, 355.9547, discoverycenteramarillo.org
WTAMU Virgil Henson Activities Center 2620 Russell Long Blvd., Canyon, 651.2323, wtamu.edu
Storytime
Amarillo Public Library Multiple locations; amarillolibrary.org
Runners-up:
Barnes & Noble 2415 Soncy Road, 352.2300, barnesandnoble.com
Burrowing Owl Books 7406 SW 34th Ave., 367.8961/419 16th St., 282.9888, burrowingowlbookstore.com