If you’re anything like our team over the past month, you’ve probably been thinking about Amarillo’s business community more than ever before. We’ve seen essential businesses rally to serve our city despite uncertainty and fear. We’ve seen some businesses forced to shut down altogether, hoping to reopen in the future. We’ve seen restaurants pivot to offer takeout or delivery. We’ve seen new heroes emerge – from the nurses and health care staff on the front lines of the outbreak to the educators who are now instructing our kids at a distance.

All of us have changed the way we interact with our community. As a result, all of us appreciate this city from a fresh perspective.

Traditionally, May has been the issue when we celebrate the businesses and organizations that serve local families. Based on a survey we sent out earlier this year – before the virus began to impact our daily lives so directly – our Readers’ Choice awards are designed to call attention to the products, services and attractions that make Amarillo such a great place to live.

We wondered if it would even be appropriate to report the results in this issue. Should we move it back a few months? Should we scrap it altogether? Is this kind of issue even appropriate during a time of national crisis?

Those are the questions we’ve been asking. We decided, however, that if there is any moment to celebrate what we love about living here, this is that moment. So here’s to the child-friendly retailers. Here’s to the preschools. Here’s to the dance programs and day camps. Here’s to the bakeries, bookstores, nail salons and gyms. Our readers love you. Our readers appreciate you. You’re the beating heart of this city and we pray that heart remains strong.

Arts and Entertainment

Art Instruction

Brush with Art 1948 Civic Circle, 355.6565, brushwithartonline.com

Runners-up:

Amarillo Museum of Art 2200 S. Van Buren St., 371.5050, amoa.org

Amarillo College Kids College 371.5000, actx.edu/kidscollege

Dance Program

ALT Academy 2751 Civic Circle, 352.0731, amarillolittletheatre.org/alt-academy

Runners-up:

Lone Star Dance Academies 3218 Hobbs Road, 372.2463, lonestarballet.org

Amarillo College Kids College 371.5000, actx.edu/kidscollege

Music Program

ALT Academy 2751 Civic Circle, 352.0731, amarillolittletheatre.org/alt-academy

Runners-up:

Amarillo Youth Choirs 203 SW Eighth Ave., Suite 525, 372.1100, amayouthchoirs.org

Amarillo Youth Symphony 301 S. Polk St., Suite 700, 376.8782, amarillosymphony.org

Theater Program

ALT Academy 2751 Civic Circle, 352.0731, amarillolittletheatre.org/alt-academy

Runners-up:

Amarillo College Kids College 371.5000, actx.edu/kidscollege

Kwahadi Dancers 9151 I-40 East, 335.3175

Education

Day Camp

Don Harrington Discovery Center 1200 Streit Drive, 355.9547, discoverycenteramarillo.org

Runners-up:

West Texas A&M University Summer Camps & Youth Programs wtamu.edu

Amarillo College Badger Kids Camps and Classes 371.5000, actx.edu/kidscollege

Financial Education Program

Amarillo National Bank Multiple locations; 378.8000, anb.com

Runners-up:

FirstBank Southwest Multiple locations; fbsw.com

Amarillo Community Federal Credit Union Multiple locations; acfcu.org

Gymnastics Instruction

Amarillo College Kids College 371.5000, actx.edu/kidscollege

Runners-up:

Cheer Texas 9200 Soncy Road, 468.9355, cheertexas.com

All American Gymnastics 2909 Wolflin Ave., 355.0671, allamericangymnasticsamarillo.com

Martial Arts

Class Extreme Martial Arts 5740 Canyon Drive, 242.4362, extrememartialarts.com

Runners-up:

Kim’s Tae Kwon Do Institute 4461 Ridgecrest Circle, 352.8593

Amarillo Martial Arts Center 3101 S. Western St., Suite 3, 367.9733, amarillomartialarts.com

Mother’s Day Out

Saint Stephen Church 4600 S. Western St., 355.7271, ssumc.net

Runners-up:

First Baptist Church 1208 S. Tyler St., 373.2891, firstamarillo.org/first-steps

Saint Paul United Methodist Church 4317 I-40 West, 352.5615, saintpaulonline.org

Preschool

Bright Minds Academy 912 Clyde St., 418.6192/7601 Golden Pond Place, Building 4, 418.2070

Runners-up:

Amarillo Montessori Academy 3806 S. Bowie St., 353.3871, amarillomontessori.com

Polk Street United Methodist Church 1401 S. Polk St., 374.2891, psumc.com

Private School

San Jacinto Christian Academy 501 S. Carolina St., 372.2285, sanjac.org

Runners-up:

Ascension Academy 9301 Ascension Parkway, 342.0515, ascensionacademy.org

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School 1515 S. Georgia St., 376.9501, standrewsschool.org

Tutoring

Sylvan Learning of Amarillo 3440 Bell St., Suite 300, 731.6203, sylvanlearning.com

Runners-up:

Mathnasium of Amarillo 200 Westgate Parkway West, Suite J, 418.6778, mathnasium.com/amarillo

Kumon Math and Reading Center of Amarillo – Southwest 8801 Buccola Ave., Suite 400, 464.4110, kumon.com

Vacation Bible School

First Baptist Church 1208 S. Tyler St., 373.2891, firstamarillo.org/children

Runners-up:

Paramount Baptist Church 3801 S. Western St., 355.3396, paramount.org

St. Mary’s Cathedral School 1200 S. Washington St., 376.9112, stmarysamarillo.org

Health Care

Allergist Allergy A.R.T.S. 6842 Plum Creek Drive, 353.7000, allergyarts.com

Runners-up:

Quail Creek Ear, Nose & Throat Center 6830 Plum Creek Drive, 355.9999, quailcreekent.com

BSA Panhandle Ear, Nose & Throat 3501 Soncy Road, Suite 140, 355.5625, bsahs.org/locations

Audiologist

WTAMU Speech and Hearing Clinic WTAMU Amarillo Center, 720 S. Tyler St., Suite 120, 651.5101, wtamu.edu

Runners-up:

The Hearing and Balance Center at Quail Creek 6830 Plum Creek Drive, 355.9999, quailcreekent.com

BSA Panhandle Ear, Nose & Throat 3501 Soncy Road, Suite 140, 355.5625, bsahs.org/locations

Birthing Suite

BSA Health System 1600 Wallace Blvd., 212.2000, bsahs.org

Runners-up:

Northwest Texas Healthcare System 1501 Coulter St., 354.1000, nwths.com

Birth Haven 5503 SW Ninth Ave., Suite A, 683.9972, beyondbirthmidwifery.com

Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist

BSA Panhandle Ear, Nose & Throat 3501 Soncy Road, Suite 140, 355.5625, bsahs.org/locations

Runners-up:

Quail Creek Ear, Nose & Throat Center 6830 Plum Creek Drive, 355.9999, quailcreekent.com

Dr. Joy Obokhare 1600 Coulter St., 398.3627, nwtpg.com

Lactation Specialist

BSA Health System 1600 Wallace Blvd., 212.2000, bsahs.org

Runners-up:

Northwest Texas Healthcare System 1501 Coulter St., 354.1000, nwths.com

Baby Café BSA – Meeting Room D, 1600 Wallace Blvd., second floor, bsahs.org

Mommy Makeover

Awaken Med Spa 9200 Town Square Blvd., Suite 1150, 354.8600, awakenspa.com

Runners-up:

Proffer Surgical Associates 1611 Wallace Blvd., 354.4900, drproffer.com

Elaine Cook, M.D., Advanced Skin Treatment Center 7620 Hillside Road, Suite 100, 358.1117, skintreatment.com

Obstetrician

Panhandle OBGYN 7620 Wallace Blvd., 359.5468, panhandleobgyn.com

Runners-up:

Women's Healthcare Associates 1301 Coulter St., Suite 300, 355.6330, whaonline.net

Carrasco & Carrasco MDs, LLP 1911 Port Lane, Suite B, 359.9100

Orthodontist Hodges & Hodges Orthodontics 5212 S. Coulter St., 353.9862, hodgesandhodgesortho.com

Runners-up:

Sparkman Orthodontics 7701 SW 45th Ave., 355.9732, sparkmanorthodontics.com

Harwell & Cook Orthodontics 3420 Thornton Drive, 353.3593, harwellandcookortho.com

Orthopedic Surgeon

Amarillo Bone & Joint Clinic PLLC 1100 Coulter St., 468.9700, abjc.net

Runners-up:

Thane Morgan, M.D., Amarillo Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center 1600 Coulter St., Building B., 355.4900, amaortho.com

(TIE FOR THIRD) Northwest Texas Physicians Group 1000 Craig Drive, 398.3627, nwtpg.com

Reagan Crossnoe, M.D., Amarillo Bone & Joint Clinic PLLC 1100 Coulter St., 468.9700, abjc.net

Pediatric Dentistry

Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics 2300 Wolflin Ave., 381.3113/3501 Soncy Road, Suite 129, 381.3171, amarillopediatricdentistry.com

Runners-up:

AOMS Pediatric Dentistry 5051 S. Soncy Road, 803.9452, aomspediatricdentistry.com

Modery Family Dental 9200 Town Square Blvd., Suite 1090, 731.1180, moderydental.com

Pediatric Diagnostic Imaging

BSA Health System 1600 Wallace Blvd., 212.2000, bsahs.org

Runners-up:

Northwest Texas Healthcare System 1501 Coulter St., 354.1000, nwths.com

Open Air Imaging Center 7400 Wallace Blvd., 353.8333, amarilloimaging.com

Pediatrician

Dr. Taghreed Maaytah, TLC Pediatrics of Amarillo 3501 Soncy Road, Suite 102, 353.7900, drmaaytah.com

Runners-up:

John M. Young, M.D., Pediatrics 1500 Coulter St., Suite 3, 354.0404, ext. 330, youngpediatrician.com

(TIE FOR THIRD) Amarillo Children's Clinic 17 Care Circle, 468.6277, amarillochildrensclinic.com

Rex Fletcher, M.D., PA 3501 S. Soncy Road, Suite 110, 353.1400

Podiatrist

Sicher Foot Center 19 Care Circle, 353.3366, sicherfootcenter.com

Runners-up:

Amarillo Foot Specialists 5109 Lexington Square, Suite 200, 322.3338, amarillofootspecialists.com

High Plains Podiatry 1900 S. Coulter St., Suite P, 354.8760

Ultrasound

BSA Health System 1600 Wallace Blvd., 212.2000, bsahs.org

Runners-up:

Women’s Healthcare Associates 1301 Coulter St., Suite 300, 355.6330, whaonline.net

Northwest Texas Healthcare System 1501 Coulter St., 354.1000, nwths.com

Lifestyles

Cakes/Cupcakes

The Ruffled Cup Cupcakery & Sweet Shoppe 3440 Bell St., Suite 100, 318.3961, theruffledcup.com

Runners-up:

Nothing Bundt Cakes 2303 S. Georgia St., nothingbundtcakes.com

Belmar Bakery 3325 Bell St., 355.0141, belmarbakery.com

Day Care

Polk Street United Methodist Church 1401 S. Polk St., 374.2891, psumc.com

Runners-up:

Amarillo Montessori Academy 3806 S. Bowie St., 353.3871, amarillomontessori.com

Bright Minds Academy 912 Clyde St., 418.6192/7601 Golden Pond Place, Building 4, 418.2070

Family-Friendly Employer

Chick-fil-A Multiple locations; chick-fil-a.com

Runners-up:

Amarillo National Bank Multiple locations; 378.8000, anb.com

FirstBank Southwest Multiple locations; fbsw.com

Financial Planner

Amarillo National Bank Multiple locations; 378.8000, anb.com

Runners-up:

FirstBank Southwest Multiple locations; fbsw.com

Happy State Bank Multiple locations; 358.5100, happybank.com

First-time Home Buyer’s Program

Amarillo National Bank Multiple locations; 378.8000, anb.com

Runners-up:

FirstBank Southwest Multiple locations; fbsw.com

Amarillo Community Federal Credit Union Multiple locations; acfcu.org

Home Builder

Wyben Homes 220.4565, wybenhomes.com

Runners up:

Old World Construction, LLC 4804 Lexington Square, 353.3307, old-world-construction.com

Omega Homes 2607 Wolflin Ave., Suite 970, 282.1144, omegahomespro.com

Infant/Child Photographer

Carol McKinney Photography 5715 Mary Dell Drive, 654.6191, carolmckinneyphotography.com

Runners-up:

Chriselda Photography 418.8600, chriselda.com

(TIE FOR THIRD) Pam Lary Photography 6 Stoneridge Drive, 353.7631

The Photo Store 3706 Olsen Blvd., 358.9616, thephotostore.net

Invitations and Announcements

Noteworthy Printing 676.8544, noteworthyprinting.com

Runners-up:

Et Cetera 2479 I-40 West, 358.2333, etceteraonline.com

Little Brown House 2610 Wolflin Ave., 352.0321, littlebrownhouseamarillo.com

Kid-friendly Hair

Salon Sport Clips 2325 S. Georgia St., 467.2547, haircutmengeorgiaamarillotx.com 3240 S. Soncy Road, Suite 200, 355.2547, haircutmensoncyamarillotx.com

Runners-up:

Great Clips Multiple locations; greatclips.com

Tortoise & The Hair 6014 S. Western St., Suite 700, 367.8046

Kid-friendly Nail Salon

bēbē Nail Salon 2319 S. Georgia St., 331.1333

Runners-up:

La Belle Nail Spa & Salon 1900 S. Western St., 355.6500

(TIE FOR THIRD) Deluxe Nails 3333 Coulter St., Suite C-6, 457.0225, deluxenailsamarillo.com

K&K Nail Spa 201 westgate Parkway, Suite W, 358.3030

Kid-friendly Restaurant

Chick-fil-A Multiple locations; chick-fil-a.com

Runners-up:

Mr. Gatti’s Pizza 4412 S. Western St., 355.5601, mrgattispizza.com

Blue Sky 4201 I-40 West, 355.8100/5060 S. Coulter St., 322.3888, blueskytexas.com

Maternity Photographer

Chriselda Photography 418.8600, chriselda.com

Runners-up:

Carol McKinney Photography 5715 Mary Dell Drive, 654.6191, carolmckinneyphotography.com

The Photo Store 3706 Olsen Blvd., 358.9616, thephotostore.net

Party Inflatables

Extreme Inflatables of Amarillo 8205 W. McCormick Road, 670.3100

Runners-up:

ABC Inflatable 4518 S. Georgia St., 654.2180, abcinflatable.com

A-Team Rentals 1715 SE 10th Ave., 373.8326, ateamrental.com

Party Place

Cinergy Amarillo 9201 Cinergy Square, 414.3600, cinergy.com

Runners-up:

AMP’D! Adventure Park 5461 McKenna Square, 513.2478, ampd.fun

Little Bee’s Playhouse 2600 Wolflin Ave., 418.6267, littlebeesplayhouse.com

Shopping

Children’s Book Store

Barnes & Noble 2415 Soncy Road, 352.2300, barnesandnoble.com

Runners-up:

Burrowing Owl Books 7406 SW 34th Ave., 367.8961/419 16th St., 282.9888, burrowingowlbookstore.com

Mardel Christian & Education 2203 S. Western St., Space 500, 353.2135, mardel.com

Children’s Clothes

(TIE) CB Boutique 2819 Civic Circle, 356.5068, cbboutique.net

Once Upon a Child 3440 Bell St., 354.0071, onceuponachildamarillo.com

Runners-up:

Old Navy 2710 S. Soncy Road, 359.6565, oldnavy.gap.com

Carter's 2804 S. Soncy Road, 358.0501, carters.com

Children’s Shoes

Shoe Carnival 3102 Soncy Road, 356.0716, shoecarnival.com

Runners-up:

Dillard's 7701 I-40 West, 358.7771, dillards.com

Academy Sports + Outdoors 4400 Soncy Road, 457.2460, academy.com

Family-Friendly Vehicles

Street Toyota 4500 S. Soncy Road, 355.9846, streettoyota.com

Runners-up:

Bobby Duby Motors 4215 S. Georgia St., 352.9800, bobbyduby.com

(TIE FOR THIRD) AutoNation Chevrolet 2200 I-40 East, 553.5676, autonationchevroletamarillo.com

Street Volkswagen 8707 Pilgrim Drive, 350.8999, streetvw.com

Gift Shop

Silverland’s Hallmark 2608 Wolflin Ave., 355.2525, shopsilverland.com

Runners-up:

Barnes Jewelry 100 Westgate Parkway, 355.9874, barnesjewelry.com

Lizzie Mae’s Mercantile 10101 Amarillo Blvd. West, 331.1710

Infant/Toddler Clothes

Carter's 2804 S. Soncy Road, 358.0501, carters.com

Runners-up:

Once Upon a Child 3440 Bell St., 354.0071, onceuponachildamarillo.com

Clothez Exchange 4515 S. Georgia St., Suite 112, 352.6244, clothezexchange.com

Maternity Clothes

Target 8201 I-40 West, 358.4030, target.com

Runners-up:

Motherhood Maternity 2816 S. Soncy Road, 337.0495, motherhood.com

Clothez Exchange 4515 S. Georgia St., Suite 112, 352.6244, clothezexchange.com

Specialty Toys

Unique Toys 7820 Hillside Road, 418.6186

Runners-up:

The Secret Place 3690 S. Soncy Road, 467.9800, thesecretplacegifts.com

Fluffaholic 2622 SW 34th Ave., 888.600.0047, fluffaholic.com

Sporting Equipment

Academy Sports + Outdoors 4400 Soncy Road, 457.2460, academy.com

Runners-up:

Hills Sport Shop 4021 Mockingbird Lane, 355.7224, hillssport.com

CD Ski & Sports 2305 S. Georgia St., 352.4529, cdskisports.com

Things to Do

Arcade Cinergy Amarillo 9201 Cinergy Square, 414.3600, cinergy.com

Runners-up:

Wonderland Amusement Park 2601 Dumas Drive, 383.3344, wonderlandpark.com

Mr. Gatti's Pizza 4412 S. Western St., 355.5601, mrgattispizza.com

Family-Friendly Excursion

Amarillo Sod Poodles 715 S. Buchanan St., 803.7762, milb.com/amarillo

Runners-up:

Palo Duro Canyon State Park 11450 Park Road 5, 488.2227, palodurocanyon.com

Don Harrington Discovery Center 1200 Streit Drive, 355.9547, discoverycenteramarillo.org

Family Gym

Amarillo Town Club 4514 Cornell St., 468.0398/7700 Hillside Road, 468.0300, amarillotownclub.com

Runners-up:

Verdure 5701 Time Square Blvd., Suite 100, 803.8088, verdurefitness.com

Planet Fitness 3801 Olsen Blvd., 358.8000, planetfitness.com

Holiday Programs

“Texas” Outdoor Musical Drama 1514 Fifth Ave., Canyon, 655.2181, texas-show.com

Runners-up:

Amarillo Botanical Gardens 1400 Streit Drive, 352.6513, amarillobotanicalgardens.org

Amarillo Little Theatre 2019 Civic Circle, 355.9991, amarillolittletheatre.org

Indoor Play Area

Cinergy Amarillo 9201 Cinergy Square, 414.3600, cinergy.com

Runners-up:

(TIE FOR SECOND) Little Bee’s Playhouse 2600 Wolflin Ave., 418.6267, littlebeesplayhouse.com

Don Harrington Discovery Center 1200 Streit Drive, 355.9547, discoverycenteramarillo.org

WTAMU Virgil Henson Activities Center 2620 Russell Long Blvd., Canyon, 651.2323, wtamu.edu

Storytime

Amarillo Public Library Multiple locations; amarillolibrary.org

Runners-up:

Barnes & Noble 2415 Soncy Road, 352.2300, barnesandnoble.com

Burrowing Owl Books 7406 SW 34th Ave., 367.8961/419 16th St., 282.9888, burrowingowlbookstore.com