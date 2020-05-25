Sometimes I can answer a reader’s Austin history or Texas history question on the very first try. Not often, but when it happens, the stars align.

Such was the case with Craig Scott, who asked me about a 1940s plane crash that occurred in a field on his family’s Creedmoor farm before his birth.

"When I was a child — I'm 59 now — my grandparents and mother told of a plane crash in their corn field that originated from San Marcos Army Air Field," Scott writes. "The base was active for about two years during the war, so it would have been between 1943-45.

"As I remember the story, my grandfather was woken from sleep in the early morning hours by the very loud racing engines from a plane and then a deafening crash. Bergstrom Army Air Field was called and they sent personnel for the recovery.

"No survivors. My grandfather and other farmers from Creedmoor assisted with the recovery of body parts and plane wreckage. I remember seeing a small article from the Austin newspaper about the incident but the clipping has been lost. It reported the number of fatalities, names, recovery efforts, etc.

"My mother, her older brother and younger sister sat on the roof of the chicken coop and watched the glow from the fire, about 1/3 mile to the north. The horrible smell stayed with my mother to her death at 83 years old.

"My older sister said my grandmother told her the whole front portion of the plane was buried in the ground. As teenagers in the 1970s, we worked in the fields, chopping weeds and such. We would find small pieces of lightweight aluminum from the plane, assuming it was from the exterior covering. And I would sometimes, even fairly recently, find small pieces while plowing.

"I think about those six to eight fatalities. All someone's son, in the prime of their youths. The ultimate sacrifice. The pain their families experienced. They should be remembered on Memorial Day.

"Could you find who these young men were?"

I found them on the first try. That almost never happens.

"In the July 6, 1943, American-Statesman, available at Newspapers.com, the headline reads: ’Creedmoor Crash kills five,’" I replied. "The crash occurred at 5:03 a.m. that same day during routine flight. The training ship fell in a cornfield on the farm of Martin Graef, one mile southwest of Creedmoor."

Graef, it turns out, was Scott’s grandfather.

The dead, all second lieutenants were:

Lloyd, C. Mercer Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. A.P. Mercer of San Antonio, who was the pilot. His wife lived in Kyle.

Robert J. Mockler of Park Falls, Wis., co-pilot.

Clarence E. Wilkinson of Akron, Ohio, a navigation instructor. His wife lived in San Marcos.

John J. Louzecky, 23, of Lakewood, Ohio.

Frederick E. Nolte, 21, of Mount Vernon, In.

"Louzercky and Notle were student officers," I continued. "More: The plane crashed in a field 250 to 300 yards from the farmhouse. Telephone lines to Graef’s house were down after the crash, apparently ripped loose by the falling aircraft."

Yes, these servicemen should be remembered on Memorial Day. Thank you.

A military training plane crashed in a Creedmoor cornfield on July 6, 1943, killing five officers. The news appeared on an Austin Statesman front page, surrounded by other news of the day, including about World War II.