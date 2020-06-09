The "hottest, coolest time in Texas" is back. Sort of.

Schlitterbahn water park announced early Tuesday that its New Braunfels and Galveston locations will reopen with limited capacity and enhanced health, safety and hygiene measures in place June 13 to season passholders. Reservations will be required for all guests.

"As a true Texas tradition, we’re excited to welcome back our guests and associates to a healthy environment where safety is the highest priority," said Schlitterbahn New Braunfels General Manager Darren Hill in a statement. "We’re ready to have fun again with enhanced safety measures and operational procedures implemented throughout both of our waterparks and resort properties that align with CDC guidance and are informed by our internal and industry health and safety experts."

RELATED: Pflugerville’s Typhoon Texas to reopen

New health protocols include:

• A new online reservation system; each guest is required to have a reservation

• A requirement to complete a pre-visit health screening declaration 24 hours prior to admission

• A touchless temperature screening prior to entering the facility for both guests and employees

• Requirements for all guests, associates and vendors to wear masks as directed by the protocols

• Social distancing markers throughout the park, including ride queue lines

• Limited guest/associate contact

• Enhanced cleaning procedures, including additional deep cleaning and sanitization of restrooms, dining facilities and other busy areas

• Additional hand sanitization stations

• Capacity management throughout the park

The park will eventually expand to include daily admission guests in addition to season passholders. Check schlitterbahn.info for updates. All 2020 season passes have also been extended through 2021.