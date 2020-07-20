Need a weekend dance party with your kids? Austin Parks Foundation and Austin Ed Foundation are hosting a Virtual Backyard Ball on Saturday.

DJ Mel, who launched the Living Room Dance Party during the pandemic, will spin tunes for the ball while kids learn about the importance of staying active and healthy.

The 11 a.m. Saturday Backyard Ball will be hosted on Twitch and is a collaboration between Austin Parks Foundation and the Austin Ed Fund, the nonprofit public education foundation for the Austin Independent School District.

RSVP at austinparks.org/events/backyard-ball-dj-mel.

During the event sponsored by Cirrus Logic, families will learn about the Austin ISD Crisis Support Fund created by the Austin Ed Fund as well as volunteer opportunities through the Austin Parks Foundation’s Little Hummingbird Society. They will also be asked to make donations.