The Outpost, a brand-new vegan-friendly food park in east Austin, will celebrate its grand opening next Thursday, Dec. 12 from 7 to 10 p.m., with free beer and small bites available during happy hour from 7 to 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The outdoor food park is owned and operated by The Vegan Nom, which will feature its second trailer location in the park alongside Bruja’s Brew Kombucha and Sassy’s Vegetarian Soul Food.

The park is located at 1403 East 7th Street and includes a live music stage and event space for rent.